Celebrity chef Ronnie Woo has the uncanny ability to make us both hungry AND thirsty

Ronnie Woo is always feeding us—and, yes, we mean that in more ways than one.

Over the past few years, the model-turned-chef and television personality and author has become just as well known for his fire Instagram page as he has for his thoughtful recipes, which are always designed to be accessible and delicious.

Since hosting his own show own Logo TV—the self-explanatory Food To Get You Laid— the 38-year-old has appeared on everything from The Rachael Ray Show to Food Network’s The Kitchen to Beat Bobby Flay to Netflix‘s absurd (and absurdly fun) Is It Cake?

Which is all to say, it’s a little surprising we’re only just now getting his debut cookbook. But Did You Eat Yet?: Craveable Recipes From An All-American Chef (available everywhere) is worth the wait.

Now, we know what you thinking: “Recipes from a chiseled hunk? What is it, a guide to eating roasted chicken, broccoli, and eggs whites?” However, Did You Eat Yet? offers so much more than your standard health food recipes.

In a new interview with Men’s Health magazine, Woo explains that the book is an extension of his own philosophy toward food: That it shouldn’t just be our fuel—it should make us happy and be a part of enriching our lives.

“I like to stay in shape physically, but mentally too,” Woo explains. “And I think in order to get to that balance, you have to give into your cravings once in a while. I tend to do five days of pretty healthy eating, and then one or two days a week of letting myself eat whatever I want.”

So, yes, Did You Eat Yet? does include a section of health food recipes, but it also includes plenty of inspiration for when you want to give into those cravings, like fluffy vanilla soufflé pancakes and some mouth-watering noodle dishes he like to refer to as “Big *ss Noods.” We love the sound of that.

If you’re interested in more tips, Woo shares his secrets in the Men’s Health piece, revealing he typically aims for five days of “pretty healthy eating” and then one or two days of letting himself eat whatever he wants.

“If I want a donut, I’ll have a donut! I just won’t have, like, a hundred donuts,” he says.

And we should also point on the interview comes with a companion photoshoot that’s certainly worked up our appetites.

Now, as a little treat, enjoy a few more photos of Woo looking amazing while he enjoys eating whatever the hell he wants:

Ronnie Woo’s new cookbook, Did You Eat Yet?: Craveable Recipes From An All-American Chef, is available now. You can find more information on his website.