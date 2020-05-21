Celebrity Daily Dose: Brian Jordan Alvarez shares his COVID obsession

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

Brian Jordan Alvarez, known for his role as Estefan Gloria on Will & Grace as well as for his popular web series The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo tells us how he’s spent the entire quarantine locked down in his apartment, and how much he misses his friends.

Lucky for us, Alvarez keeps himself busy making YouTube comedy videos, even collaborating with his Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes for one recent entry. In his (ample) spare time, he confesses that he’s gone back to binge a familiar title.

“I’m watching RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he admits. “I didn’t see every season, and I know some of the queens, so I thought I’d go back and watch. Some of the early seasons have really rough video, but the show is still watchable.

All seasons stream on Hulu.