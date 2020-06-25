Celebrity Daily Dose: Chiwetel Ejiofor & Harry Melling of ‘The Old Guard’ obsess over the same movie

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of glorious entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

Old Guard co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling both giggle with delight when we pop the question: what are you watching?

Ejiofor, viewers will recall from his role as Modok in Doctor Strange and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as for his performance as Lola in the original film version of Kinky Boots, and for his Oscar-nominated turn in 12 Years a Slave.

Melling, on the other hand, grew up on screen, playing Cousin Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter film series. Now grown, he also has had adult roles in The Lost City of Z and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The co-stars laugh as they both offer up the same movie: Uncut Gems.

The film stars Adam Sandler–who received the best reviews of his career–as a jeweler with a gambling addiction. When he loans a rare opal to real-life NBA star Kevin Garnett (who plays himself), he hopes to pawn 2008 NBA championship ring to earn enough money to pay off gambling debts. Unfortunately, loan sharks get to him first, setting off a dark comedy heist as Sandler fights to pay off his debts, and reclaim Garnett’s ring and the opal.

Don’t let the premise fool ya, either: Uncut Gems has queer interest in the form of Idina Menzel as Sandler’s wife. She too, nabbed fine notices for her turn. Unconventional, darkly funny and full of suspense, Uncut Gems will certainly hold your interest.

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.