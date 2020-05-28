Celebrity Daily Dose: The creators of ‘Legendary’ share their secrets

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

It seems kind of impossible that Michael Williams, David Collins and Rob Eric would ever have time to sit and watch TV. The trio of longtime collaborators behind Queer Eye and the new HBO Max series Legendary never seem to rest, even during a pandemic.

Still, after chatting about ballroom, queerness and all things fabulous, we managed to pry a few viewing suggestions from them.

“I don’t know what happened to me,” says Rob Eric, “but I’ve been watching every season of The Golden Girls over again.” His collaborators howl with laughter at his admission. “All I want right now is to stop hearing about COVID and for someone to say ‘Picture it: Sicily, 1925…'”

“You turned me on to Midnight Gospel, Rob,” Collins injects. He refers to the adult animated series about a podcaster traveling the universe in search of interviews. It’s as surreal as it sounds.

“Midnight Gospel is the bomb,” Eric confirms.

The Golden Girls streams on Hulu, YouTube, VUDU and iTunes.

Midnight Gospel streams on Netflix.