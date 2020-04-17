Celebrity Daily Dose: Nicole Maines of ‘Supergirl’ on what to binge during quarantine

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged. Every Thursday, we bring you celebrity recommendations for what to watch from some of our favorite people.

Nicole Maines has retreated to Austin, in hopes of riding out the COVID-19 pandemic with her folks.

The transgender activist and actress usually spends her time on-location filming Supergirl, The CW show in which she plays the psychic superhero Dreamer. Maines holds the distinction of playing the first-ever transgender superhero on American television. In the midst of the pandemic, she confesses that she’s revisited several of her favorite videogames.

“I just re-downloaded Skyrim,” Maines tells us with a hint of excitement. “I’m doing a new playthrough of that. It’s always fun.”

Maines goes on to tell us that she signed up for Disney+, and has been taking full advantage of the streaming service’s library.

Her recommendations for streaming pleasure:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: “It was a big show when I was a kid, and I loved that growing up. I’m doing a whole run-through rewatch of the whole series. It still holds up; it’s amazing.”

The Mandalorian: “I binged through all of that.”

Binges of Disney movies: “So Peter Pan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Hercules, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Princess and the Frog, and I watched Mary Poppins with my mom.”

All titles stream on Disney+.