Celebrity Daily Dose: The show Dan Levy calls “unbelievably intimate and sexy”

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

Dan Levy needs no introduction.

The actor/writer scored a cultural phenomenon when he created his first sitcom Schitt’s Creek. What began as a cult Canadian sitcom exploded into pop culture, catapulting Levy to megastardom. Furthermore, his turn as the flamboyant David Rose–as well as Schitt’s Creek’s prominent storylines involving the queer character–have been hailed as a groundbreaking depiction of an LGBTQ relationship. Now that the series has wrapped, Levy will move on to his three year overall deal at ABC, which will see him create and write shows for the network.

Oh, and this year he also won the very first Queerty Award for Best Television Performance. Not too shabby.

Chatting with Levy, we managed to wrest one screening recommendation from him for viewing during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Normal People. I could literally watch it for the rest of my life,” he says. “It’s a love story based on a Sally Rooney novel, and it is so beautiful. The chemistry between the two [lead] actors is so unbelievably intimate and sexy. It’s just a wild watch. I’ve been having a great time.”

Normal People streams on Hulu.