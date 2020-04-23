Celebrity Daily Dose: ‘Station 19’ hunk Lachlan Buchanan on his COVID binge watching

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

Lachlan Buchanan got stuck inside. Well, he’s not the only one…

The handsome Aussie, known for his recurring role in the ABC drama Station 19 happened to land in Chicago just before the COVID-19 lockdown. He’d arrived there to film a guest spot on the new The CW reboot of Dynasty. Then things got crazy, so Buchanan decided to quarantine in his apartment in the Windy City. “It’s so cold that it actually keeps you inside,” he jokes.

“I don’t like to do too many at once,” Buchanan says.

His viewing fixations…

“I’m actually going through Watchmen,” he says. “I’m nearly finished with that, and its so good.”

“I’m about to watch the last season of Schitt’s Creek.”

Watchmen streams on HBO Go.

Schitt’s Creek streams on Netflix.