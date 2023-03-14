Celebrity stylist Law Roach announces abrupt retirement and Gay Twitter™ thinks they know why

credit: HBO Max

Law Roach has pulled the rug out from underneath the fashion industry.

On Tuesday, the renowned celebrity stylist, who has helped craft the couture game of A-listers such as Zendaya, Celine Dion, Megan Thee Stallion and Kerry Washington, jolted the news feeds of fashionistas around the world by announcing his immediate plans to retire.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” the 44-year-old tastemaker wrote on Instagram. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

The former Legendary judge’s tone then made a hard shift from the gratitude lane into the shade zone.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not!” Law added. “The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out.” Shablam!

While the image architect did what he needed to be done, the news left his celebrity pals and clients in tatters.

“Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard,” wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“Absolutely not,” commented fashion designer Christian Siriano.

“Sorry. I am not accepting this,” added season 5 Drag Race All Stars winner Shea Couleé.

While former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes sent support by advocating for his well being and noted, “Mental health is first.”

Although Roach didn’t elaborate on any specifics about “the politics, the lies, and false narratives” that sent him over the edge, many fans referenced a viral video of the stylist attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris last week with Zendaya.

zendaya sitting down next to emma stone at the louis vuitton show reaction video law roach disappointed he has to sit in the second row zendaya pointing behind her meme pic.twitter.com/h1fT8rUahM — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) March 7, 2023

In the clip, Roach rocks up behind the Euphoria star wearing a mustard yellow ensemble as she takes the last seat in the front row next to Emma Stone. After Zendaya signals that there’s a free seat behind her, Roach looks nonplussed about being relegated to the second row.

While it’s unclear if the seating mishap motivated Roach’s retirement, the verdict is in on Twitter:

Law Roach in that seat behind Zendaya: pic.twitter.com/OCQxJIQfg9 — Skinny Legend (@sta_schemin) March 14, 2023

All because he had to sit in the second row? Wow — Hai Giang 🍄 (@giangyhai) March 14, 2023

Oh he big mad bout that seat pic.twitter.com/8pKMeIgOD7 — aaron (@AaronABarksdale) March 14, 2023

He’s definitely mad about the seating arrangement at the LV show. People on TikTok were analysing the situation, saying that Zendaya won’t be wearing any of the looks….well….at least not anytime soon. You could tell he was upset by that and for a very good reason. They… https://t.co/HaSBnNszxp — Victor Mkhetsane (@VictorMkhetsane) March 14, 2023

wait he mad cause zendaya aint scoot over??? — s e v e n (@sevveneven) March 14, 2023

The straw that broke the camels back was the seat situation but clearly it’s emblematic of more – he’s had to deal with and overcome a lot. I’m glad he’s in the position to be able to retire, wish him the best ♥️ — han (@shewatchestrash) March 14, 2023

I need an overly dramatized Lifetime movie about him being told to just sit behind, only for him to walk away and take an early retirement altogether — Andréas (@andreastamu) March 14, 2023

wait, did he expect miss zendaya to stand up and give him her seat? — chillin like a villain till i die (@craisinpuff) March 14, 2023

Others were concerned how Law’s exit would be a devastating blow to the industry. In addition to curating looks for countless celebs for premieres, award shows, editorial campaigns and the Met Gala, Law was the first to receive the Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards and the 2021 Gem Award for Jewelry Style.

Fans seemed especially concerned for Zendaya’s future and how she must be reacting to the retirement news and the possible end of their epic collaboration over the years.

Zendaya @ the next event Omg pic.twitter.com/fW2402zFNK — Sindel's hair stylist (@KFC_twigs) March 14, 2023

zendaya is going to start showing up to events like this now that law roach is retiring ????pic.twitter.com/yWQk7N4QRb — ? (@GRindset63) March 14, 2023

ZENDAYA AND LAW ROACH ARE BREAKING UP pic.twitter.com/oNylSFf4Rv — alex ? ? (@nothnghppens) March 14, 2023

Law Roach the next time he sees Zendaya and Emma Stone: pic.twitter.com/C9VN36YefI — boredjesse (@boredjesse) March 14, 2023

Zendaya: so for Dune 2 I was thinking…

Law Roach: pic.twitter.com/rvGMpyGxkm — tony (@queersofbravo) March 14, 2023

Zendaya has yet to release any public statement about Roach’s pending retirement and/or the state of their working relationship.

As we wait to see how this all pans out, take a gander at some of Roach’s stellar work over the years: