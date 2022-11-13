These celebs’ LGBTQ allyship has fans ever thirstier

When People named Chris Evans its Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 last week, Twitter users voiced their approval—especially because the Marvel star is a marvel-ous LGBTQ ally.

“Wanna know why, in my book, @ChrisEvans is Sexiest Man Alive?” one fan tweeted. “He’s a feminist, LGBTQIA+ ally, mental health advocate, politically conscientious, book-loving, dog person. What a fantastic human! (And I’m all for his tattoos.)”

As a reminder, Evans has been a rock-solid advocate of his gay younger brother, he shut down the organizers of a proposed “Straight Pride” parade, and he told homophobic Lightyearcritics to find another galaxy.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” he told Reuters Television earlier this year. “Every time there’s been social advancement, as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good. There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

But Evans is just one of the celebs whose allyship only adds to the sex appeal of their looks and talent. Here are Twitter users’ picks for other allies whose stars burn bright (along with more props for this year’s Sexiest Man).

Chris Evans

?Chris Evans?

• literally sunshine ?

• has an anxiety disorder

• pro LGBT pro Gender Equality

• get white supremacists so upset pic.twitter.com/D3VzedPJL8 — celebsconfess (@celebsconfesss) March 16, 2017

Chris Evans will always be the best Marvel Chris. He is literally so unproblematic, is a strong ally to the LGBT community (he has a gay brother who he is super close with) and he looks like this… pic.twitter.com/2gNzO4oLTT — Motor City Otter (@MotorCityOtter) February 13, 2019

Pedro Pascal

i love him so much he's so hot and he's an ally to the lgbtq community he's perfect https://t.co/uypxuWsqhu — lala (@LalaShina) April 23, 2021

Bad Bunny has done more for the LGBT community than that british cis “UnLaBeLeD” yt man pic.twitter.com/IgiAV4LfTE — ?THIERRY? (@heroingoldveinz) August 30, 2022

Bad Bunny in drag is everything I needed today to get me out of this funk. Thanks for representing diversity and inclusion for the LGBT+ community!!! pic.twitter.com/1IKoa6B8C3 — Khoi Bui (@iKhoiBui) March 28, 2020

Oscar Isaac

There are lots of beautiful people in the world, but Oscar Isaac is hot, sensitive, and an amazing LGBT ally, and this only makes him more beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Rn1MMdpeJt — Tiny Bears with jetpacks (@jetpackedbears) December 28, 2019

Dwyane Wade

I love sex positive, trans ally, Heat legend Dwyane Wade — a pickle (@PartlyClowday) December 26, 2021

Dwyane Wade is truly the best dad to his children, loving them regardless of their sexuality. It’s truly beautiful. I stan an ally dad?????? — LibraCreative? (@Pomwene09) December 21, 2019

Daniel Radcliffe

I say slay daniel,stan daniel cuz he's a daddy and an ally pur https://t.co/PdFFAoFGuW — ? (@itsricoww) November 2, 2022

First to like it. Have all your notifications on. Thanks for being an amazing guy and an lgbt ally pic.twitter.com/6p0uazzBfr — Andrew Scharf (@andrewjscharf) November 14, 2017

James Haskell

HOT JOCK OF THE DAY :: Rugger and LGBT Ally James Haskell https://t.co/7h8l69xYQZ pic.twitter.com/tJnMjPohwQ — Wicked (@wkdonline) March 9, 2016

Thirst Tweet of the day:

James Haskell I ?? Rugby players. And he is an ally pic.twitter.com/kdXIqmUedN — @hrhjorge ???????? (@HRHjorge) October 3, 2019

Andrew Garfield

andrew garfield is 420 feminist lgbtq+ ally and hot

how do people expect me NOT to be in love with him??? — dam (@d0bspidey) December 29, 2021

Lucy Lawless

Lucy Lawless spends her days being devastatingly hot while protesting with Greenpeace, being an LGBT super-ally, making great shows and slam-dunking fascists. The hero we deserve pic.twitter.com/OPMgTZWZzY — Cate (@supergayscripts) January 8, 2021

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson in The Hunger Games ??? I love a cute white boy and a big LGBT ally! — ?? (@sirgagalooXO) December 6, 2020

I love Josh Hutcherson for being hot, an awesome straight LGBT ally, and someone from KY that doesn't embarass the rest of us. — Joey What's-His-Face (@_grandhotel) April 8, 2013

Dan Reynolds

today's #MCM #ManCrushMonday goes to @DanReynolds. Not only is he hot (obviously) but he's an awesome human and a termendous straight ally to the LGBTQ community and we love him for it! ????

-? pic.twitter.com/PAQZwQUsPL — Innie Vs Outtie (@InnieVsOuttie) April 2, 2018

David Pocock

Chloë Sevigny

Happy 40th Bday to acclaimed actress, style icon, and #LGBT ally Chloe Sevigny! How hot was she in this HBO classic? pic.twitter.com/0mGuLL8jNS — SheWired (@SheWired) November 18, 2014

Justin Trudeau