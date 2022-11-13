pick of the twitter

These celebs’ LGBTQ allyship has fans ever thirstier

By

Chris Evans

When People named Chris Evans its Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 last week, Twitter users voiced their approval—especially because the Marvel star is a marvel-ous LGBTQ ally.

“Wanna know why, in my book, @ChrisEvans is Sexiest Man Alive?” one fan tweeted. “He’s a feminist, LGBTQIA+ ally, mental health advocate, politically conscientious, book-loving, dog person. What a fantastic human! (And I’m all for his tattoos.)”

As a reminder, Evans has been a rock-solid advocate of his gay younger brother, he shut down the organizers of a proposed “Straight Pride” parade, and he told homophobic Lightyearcritics to find another galaxy.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” he told Reuters Television earlier this year. “Every time there’s been social advancement, as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good. There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

But Evans is just one of the celebs whose allyship only adds to the sex appeal of their looks and talent. Here are Twitter users’ picks for other allies whose stars burn bright (along with more props for this year’s Sexiest Man).

Chris Evans

Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny

Oscar Isaac

Dwyane Wade

Daniel Radcliffe

Nick Jonas

James Haskell

Andrew Garfield

Lucy Lawless

Josh Hutcherson

Dan Reynolds

David Pocock

Chloë Sevigny

Justin Trudeau