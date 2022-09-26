Cell phone video captures “the weirdest flight ever,” and it really is

Flight attendants have to put up with a lot these days, from long delays to belligerent passengers. But apparently there’s a whole new reason for them to get stressed out at 35K feet — hacked intercoms.

What would one do with a hacked intercom, exactly? Well, a now-viral video from out producer/actor Emerson Collins sheds light on the high-tech meets low-brow situation.

Related: Chemical engineer’s homophobic airplane rant is a master class in getting fired

While it’s sure to elicit more than a few church giggles from the cabin, the implications do seem troubling.

Collins, who has produced several projects with Del Shores like Southern Baptist Sissies and Six Characters in Search of a Play, was on a flight to Dallas for the Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival when things took a turn for the strange.

“The weirdest flight ever,” he wrote on Twitter. “These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight. They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was.”

The weirdest flight ever.

These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight.

They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was. pic.twitter.com/F8lJlZHJ63 — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) September 23, 2022

Shores was also on the flight, and commented on a similar Instagram post from Collins that “it was very disturbing!”

Other familiar names chimed in, too.

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens said “I’m crying,” while comedian Daniel Franzese just wrote “horrible.”

Related: WATCH: Actor Emerson Collins teaches you how to make a jockstrap mask

Comedian and former E! host Justin Martindale assessed the interruptions as “the worst.”

“But also the best because I couldn’t stop laughing!” responded Collins.

Over on Twitter, one person asked: “Out of curiosity, did the seats have televisions, and did the Captain’s communications override the audio when watching something on them?”

“They did not!” wrote Collins. “This was a watch inflight entertainment on your phone flight.”

Related: WATCH: Airline pilot subjects passengers to incredibly detailed rant about his sexuality

But the most disturbing comment came from Twitter user @windog, who said the same thing happened to him on a recent flight.

“This happened to me last week. It wasn’t the whole flight, but periodically weird phrases and sounds. Then a huge ‘oh yeah’ when we landed. We thought the pilot left his mic open.”

If this becomes a trend, air travel could become even more chaotic than it already is.