A trip to your local men’s sauna is guaranteed relaxation and fun. But it might also be good for your health.

According to a new study from Journal of Psychiatric Research, there are “potential mental health” benefits to “frequent sauna bathing.” And not just because of the eye candy!

The team concluded, based on data from middle-aged and older men in Finland, that a combination of regular steam room visits and “good fitness levels” can reduce the risk of developing psychosis, including disorders like schizophrenia.

Per the researchers, “high-frequency” sauna use was defined as men who visited three to seven times a week.

just watched an uber eats driver go into the gay sauna with a delivery …. 😭😭😭 — seven (@seven_euro) May 30, 2024

And if you’re thinking this might just be a coincidence considering sauna dudes are likely also hitting the gym, you’d be wrong.

As study author Setor Kunutsor told PsyPost, “it appears having frequent sauna baths might have more beneficial impact on mental health than having high fitness levels.” (Finally! A reason to stay far, far away from the squat rack.)

The men were studied for a “median duration of 25 years,” and while this was only an “observational” study –– meaning researchers cannot establish a direct cause and effect –– it’s certainly good news for those who love to sauna.

Being gay is invited to a birthday party for someone you only know from the gym steam room — Danny (@jersey_dck) April 23, 2024

Now to be fair, the study didn’t include any reports on sexual orientation.

But there’s no denying the LGBTQ+ community’s inexplicable connection to the steam room.

Much to the chagrin of many assistant managers at neighborhood gyms.

RIP to the gay who just got kicked out of tmpl while in the steam room that must be the worst walk of shame — Tyler Talmage (@tyler_talmage) May 10, 2024

In fact, one of the most homoerotic (and re-watched) moments in Luca Guadagnino’s recent sports drama Challengers was set in a sauna.

Ahead of an epic tennis match –– and after decades of heartbreak, athletic achievement, and sexually charged interactions –– Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) run into each other on the wooden bleachers.

“You come in here swinging your dick around like I’m supposed to be afraid of it,” Faist’s character tells O’Connor.

Mike Faist y Josh O’Connor en la sauna de «Challengers», de Luca Guadagnino. ? pic.twitter.com/KfZqoGl5Wn — Juan Roures (@JuanRoures) June 20, 2023

OK, so then the conversation kind of shifts to sports and their relationships with Art’s wife Tashi, portrayed by Zendaya.

But the setting alone has inspired countless TikTok and Reddit debates around their veiled attraction to each other and underlying queer themes in the dialogue.

(And to be fair, O’Connor told reporters that filming the scene was “a dream.” And they rehearsed it A LOT.)

Gays when they cruise the steam room for a hour pic.twitter.com/BAjThrX4md — trevorjab (@trevorjab) December 27, 2023

The connection between the LGBTQ+ community and bathhouses likely go back as far as their inception.

In an era when homosexuality was illegal, gay men often turned to the closed doors of saunas to cruise. Albeit, with the risk of getting caught and arrested.

Apparently, reports of bathhouses shut down due to queer activity even go as far as back as 15th century Italy. (Ugh, they would’ve loved Challengers.)

And while rising real estate costs and local restrictions have led to closures in the United States especially, there’s no denying the role that saunas played in connecting the LGBTQ+ community up through the ’80s and ’90s.

Gays entering the steam room of any gym pic.twitter.com/4imIePh6v0 — Simon PhD “One of Those Gays” (@realsimonsz) December 1, 2023

But who knows!

With the potential of a Challengers-esque hookup and recent reports around sauna’s health benefits, we just might see a resurgence in their popularity.

Either way, we’re just happy to know the steam isn’t completely frying our brains.

