Sam Phillips was among queer sports royalty this past weekend.

The champion gymnast and NIL king was a student athlete ambassador at the 2024 Athlete Ally Action Awards. One of the leading LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the country, Athlete Ally honors the most impactful out figures in sports each October with a red carpet event in New York.

Phillips, donning his best black tie attire, looked perfectly at home among his peers. The kid is a natural in front of the camera!

“Honored to be a Student Athlete Ambassador at the 2024 Athlete Ally Action Award!,” he posted on Instagram. “Seriously a blast… LGBTQIA+ RIGHTS IN SPORT FOREVER❣️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️.”

Phillips’ IG dump includes a pic with fellow student athlete ambassador Miranda Freeman, who’s a fencer from Ohio State. They also posed for a photo with USWNT star Ali Krieger.

The two honorees of the evening were Nikki Hiltz, the first out nonbinary runner to win a U.S. Track and Field Championship, and out former NFL player R.K. Russell. Hiltz is dating Emma Gee, who was the first out athlete in BYU history. They competed together at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Though Phillips didn’t compete in the Olympics himself, he made it to Paris as a spectator. The All-American could have his eyes set on 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Until then, the Southern California native will continue to make his mark. He capped off his four years at Nebraska with two All-American awards, and rocked the Pride flag at the NCAA championships in Columbus, Ohio. Phillips finished 7th on high bar and 8th in the all-around competition, with a jaw-dropping floor routine.

Eligible for a fifth season, Phillips will end his collegiate career at Illinois. joining one of the most inclusive teams in Division 1 men’s athletics.

Though Phillips was embraced by his teammates at Nebraska, he says it was lonely being the only out male athlete on campus.

“Collegiate male athletics is a very masculine-dominated space, a lot of locker room talk, and you spend a lot of time with boys aged 18 to 23 who are also finding themselves out in the world,” he said. “It was tough being the only out male athlete at Nebraska.”

It’s apparent that Phillips’ isolating experience spurs his advocacy.

“Inclusion matters and it always will,” he posted on National Coming Out Day. “In order to be able to bring your full self to the team, to the court, to the school and to your LIFE, you need to be able to be given that space to BE your full authentic self.”

A budding star, Phillips is doing his best to ensure that queer male athletes behind him don’t feel as alone. He’s taken full advantage of the NCAA’s rules allowing athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), scoring deals with apparel giants such as Adidas, Steve Madden and Rihanna’s line, Savange X Fanty.

Earlier this year, Phillips was named the NIL Male Athlete of the Year!

“I love [modeling]! It’s another form of artistic expression,” he told Queerty. “I think it’s beautiful, and a great way to show off yourself and your essence and your body. While doing so, you become comfortable in your skin, and express yourself how you want to. Literally, every picture is different. You can explore and illustrate 1,000 different expressions.”

On the red carpet, Phillips’ expression was easy to read: he looked at ease! He and Miranda conducted an interview with Krieger, and also participated in a little skit…

We happen to count six icons in the video, and one Sam Phillips!

