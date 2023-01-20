Chance the Rapper tries (and fails) to defend Dave Chappelle and we’re all a little dumber now

“Holy” musician Chance the Rapper and co-host Vic Mensa have recently gotten in hot water after inviting Dave Chappelle to appear in their Black Star Line Festival line-up. In a new interview, Chance makes it clear that he has no qualms with letting the notedly transphobic comedian’s statements fly.

The festival came under some Qatar World Cup-esque fire as soon as it was announced for being held in Ghana, a country with overwhelmingly anti-LGBTQ legislation. In 2013, the Pew Research Center found it to be one of the most LGBTQ-intolerant regions they could gather data on, with 96% of poll respondents asserting that society should not accept homosexuality.

While a (particularly long) decade has passed since Ghana’s queer attitudes were polled on that scale, homosexual activity is still illegal in the country with no legal protections of any kind for queer people on the books. It has to be noted that multiple different Ghanaian cultures like the Nzema and Fante peoples had regularly accepted homosexual practices before the region was colonized by the British, but alas, colonization.

Even allies who were ready to accept the festival’s location couldn’t defend the decision to have Chappelle make a guest appearance. After his years of queerphobic rhetoric under the guise of comedy — targeting “that trans swimming b*tch” Lia Thomas, calling Lil Nas X a “promiscuous f*g”, calling trans women’s genitals “beyond p*ssy”, etc. etc. — he’s made his relationship with LGBTQ+ people clear.

“I wanted everyone to feel as welcome and communal as possible,” Chance tells Rolling Stone. “If having Dave there made people feel like they weren’t, that they didn’t have space or that they weren’t welcome, that was not my intention. And I can assure you there are a lot of people at the festival and at the talk from a lot of different backgrounds.”

Chance makes it clear he doesn’t believe in the queerphobic attitude we’ve heard from the comedian for years.

“I can’t really all the way speak for Dave. I don’t want to say what he thinks or what he feels, but what I think I know about him is that he loves everybody, especially his people, meaning Black people, meaning Black people that are trans, Black people that are gay, Black people that are gender non-conforming, people period. And I think that in that space, I would say I don’t believe that he bashed trans people or gay people at all throughout the entire conversation.”

He went on to try to put a positive spin on a statement Chappelle made early in his Black Star Line Festival set, in which he said, “I bet gay jokes go over so well here.”

Even as the brother of famously bi artist Taylor Bennett, it’s apparent that the über-Christian Chance the Rapper doesn’t feel any compulsion to protect the LGBTQ+ community. Honestly, any illusions of that were halfway out the door in the 2010s when Chance was caping for Kanye in the midst of his “loud blond Trumper” phase, but it’s still disappointing.

When LGBTQ+ people are being negatively targeted by legislation (which, newsflash, effects Black LGBTQ+ people), the idea that a voice like Chappelle’s would be one to go towards helping unite the Black community is laughable at best.

Chance finished his backpedaling session by saying, “If [Ghana] wants to continue to be a place of refuge for Black folks and a place of pride for Black folks, then it has to accept all Black folks.” How the cognitive dissonance isn’t cooking his brain is beyond.