We should change how we talk about the cishets, Redditor argues

We’ve done our fair share of cishet-teasing here at Queerty—we’re still not convinced the straights are OK, after all—but one Reddit user recently argued that “the way the LGBT community talks about straight people sometimes genuinely crosses a line.”

“There’s funny and then there’s genuine hatred and malice,” that user, u/starsweepurr, wrote in a post on the r/lgbt subreddit on December 12. “I’m saying this as a bisexual, transmasc person. This toxicity is genuinely hurtful, and I’m not just talking about straight people who support our rights and feel discouraged by our vitriol toward them, I’m also talking about people who are questioning.”

u/starsweepurr wrote that he was “scared to be straight” when he was questioning his identity. “I was so scared that if I turned out to be straight, the community I had been a part of for so long and found immense comfort in would cast me out and hate me,” he recalled. “Looking back, I know that this is not the case, but it was the genuine hatred for straight people masquerading as jokes that made me feel this way. Don’t get me wrong, I love making fun of cishets, it’s great, but there is a line, and we cross it too often. I hope this makes sense and doesn’t come off as a bad take.”

So far, u/starsweepurr’s post has gotten more than a thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments, including many from users who pointed out that some LGBTQ individuals often mistake others for straight and cisgender.

“This is definitely a complicated issue with a lot of layers that I couldn’t begin to cover in a single comment, but I would like to throw out that derogatory feelings towards straight people can hurt queer people too,” one commenter wrote. “Bi people in relationships with the opposite sex are seen as illegitimate, and I was shunned from the GSA at my high school as I was questioning. It’s hard to find your identity when it feels like you’re picking a side in a war.”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m bi-poly married to a straight mono man, and yeah, I basically cease to exist because my relationship can pass to those who don’t know, so I don’t exist. I’m every bit as real and valid as a trans man who passes for a cis man and a trans woman who passes for a cis woman who are together and pass as a straight cishet couple. I swear, it’s like the only people seen as valid sometimes are those you can tell at a glance aren’t a couple of cishet people.”

And one commenter, who identified themselves as bi and asexual, said they knew where the OP was coming from. “A ‘friend’ of mine told me I probably shouldn’t start a queer student union because I’m in a straight-passing relationship and it might ‘deter’ people,” they wrote. “For a while, I thought I was heteroromantic, and my queer friends would make fun of me for being the ‘straight’ one, and it felt like they didn’t believe that I was ace, or they didn’t think I was queer enough. Side note: after writing this, I feel like I need new friends.”

As the conversation continued, Redditors worked to define the difference between good-natured jokes from hateful rhetoric. “There’s a fine line between ‘Haha, straight people are terrible at communication in relationships,’ (I’ve witnessed this and it’s… something else) and ‘If you’re cishet, then die.’” one user wrote.

“Exactly,” replied u/starsweepurr. “Like, I’ve seen people genuinely put ‘Straight/cishet people, DNI [do not interact]’ in their bios, and on one hand, I get it, but isn’t that literally generalizing an entire group as bad, something we fight to abolish literally every day? It’s nuts.”

And r/GrumpyOldDan, a moderator of the r/lgbt subreddit, gave their two cents on the topic. “It’s very hard to determine the line. It’s something that we try to balance—people need to vent about their experiences, find humor to release some of the pressure, and feel able to speak reasonably freely in a community safe space. … But making very broad statements can be problematic sometimes,” they wrote. “We also have to remember when talking about ‘straight people’ that some within our community may identify as straight but still be LGBTQ+—straight trans people, some aces and aros may describe themselves as straight ace or aro. Then there’s also sometimes situations where people get told their relationship is ‘straight passing,’ which sucks. We want to make sure that it never becomes somewhere they feel unwelcome.”

And one commenter, who identified themselves as a “boring cishet guy” said he could take queer and trans people’s jokes about him if it made them feel better. “Can’t be any worse than jokes about LGBT people,” he added. “Those jokes are brutal.”

In an edit to his comment, though, that same cishet guy wrote, “I would like to state there is a discernible difference between jokes and outright hate. I am not so self-deprecating that I would be willing to accept hate, and neither should you.”