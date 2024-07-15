This just in: We are currently living through the beginning of Chappell Roan’s world domination.

The 26-year-old singer and her drag-inspired aesthetic have been on an upward trajectory for months now, and she doesn’t show signs of stopping anytime soon as her latest single “Good Luck, Babe!” continues climbing the charts more than three months after it was released.

Last week, not only did the song crack the top 10 of the Hot 100 for the first time since being released on April 5, making it Roan’s first placement inside the coveted region on the roster, but the single saw a 342% increase in sales in the United States.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

According to Billboard, “Good Luck, Babe!” sold 15,000 copies–4,000 of which were downloads and 11,000 of which were physical copies–last week alone. In the era of streaming, when nobody actually buys music anymore, that’s an impressive feat.

It’s even more impression when you consider Roan, who has earned comparisons to pop icons Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga for her campy costumes and confessional lyrics, is a relatively new artist and her single is about queer love.

a lesbian artist singing a song about a lesbian experience being in top 10 of the billboard 100 is crazy https://t.co/Xoi9Nk0doR — cole (@shaunasadecki) July 9, 2024

“Good Luck, Babe!” also saw a 20% increase in radio plays last week, earning nearly 21 million plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music and counting.

We’re sure the execs at Atlantic Records, who dropped the midwestern princess in 2020 when her debut EP School Nights failed to take off, are kicking themselves right now. As they should be!

When Roan released “Good Luck, Babe!” in April, she said the song is “about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate.” She added that it would be the “first song of the next chapter,” following the release of her debut studio album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess last September and opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour.

She’s currently headlining The Midwest Princess Tour, which is scheduled to run through October, with stops in nine different countries on three different continents.

Don't forget to share: