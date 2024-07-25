2024 belongs to women and it’s a femininomenon.

Not only have the girls taken over the pop charts, but queer women in particular are having a major moment thanks to the musical talents of Chappell Roan, Rina Sawayama, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Janelle Monáe, and more.

Meanwhile, up-and-comers like Towa Bird, Caroline Kingsbury, and Peach PRC have been capturing people’s attention. And bands like Muna and Tegan and Sara continue to make an impact.

We’ve compiled all our favorite lesbian, queer, femme and nonbinary artists for one very sapphic Spotify playlist. It features best of today as well as some classics from the past — yes, including that one t.A.T.u. song!

Listen below and don’t forget to follow Queerty on Spotify while you’re at it.