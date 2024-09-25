I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with like policies–like, obviously, f*ck the policies of the right, but also f*ck some of the policies on the left. That’s why I can’t endorse…



F*ck Trump, for f*cking real, but f*ck some of the sh*t that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you–and more so Palestine, and more so every marginalized community in the world.



I’m not going to settle for the options that are in front of me, and you’re not going to make me feel bad for that. So, yeah, I’m voting for f*cking Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable…



This is not me playing both sides. This is me questioning both sides because this is what we have in front of us. … Voting is all we have right now in the system, and so I encourage it yet again. Vote for who, in your mind, is the best option for what we have right now.

Chappell Roan addressing her TikTok followers about recent comments she made about the 2024 election that landed her in hot political water.