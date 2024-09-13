Between the chaos of this past week’s presidential debate or the pop-history-making MTV Video Music Awards, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by pop culture at the moment—but don’t worry, this week in new music has has all the bops you need to balance out the madness. Here, the only debates are about which bop hits hardest, and these tracks might just inspire a performance of your own—whether it’s in the car, the shower, or the club.

Let’s jump right into this week’s Bop After Bop...

“It’s ok I’m ok” by Tate McRae

Tate McRae is still being greedy when it comes to pop music—and we’re not OK. After channeling Britney at the VMAs, she’s continuing that homage with her latest single, “It’s ok I’m ok.” McRae pounces back into the pop game, delivering punch after punch with a track that has it all: a catchy chorus, a fierce choreography-heavy music video and a bitchy cadence you can’t help but live for. Playful, raunchy, and scandalous, McRae is proving she’s pop’s next champion, with her finger on the pulse of what the gays—and everyone else—has craved in a pop star.

“Talk talk featuring troye sivan” by Charli xcx and Troye Sivan

Brat summer isn’t over as long as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have something to “Talk Talk” about. The duo is back with a electrifying remix of the standout track from Brat, now part of Charli’s remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, out October 11. Featuring a cameo from Dua Lipa effortlessly slipping into French and Spanish, this remix is gonna make you sweat, and with the Sweat tour kicking off tomorrow, it’s clear Charli and Troye are about to take brat summer into speed drive.

“Eusexua” by FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs beckons us into her world with her latest release, “Eusexua,” a preview of her upcoming project, set to drop on January 25, 2025. Inspired by her time living in Prague, the track is a minimalist techno offering that aims to capture the essence of ‘eusexua’—a word Twigs coined to describe a euphoric transcendence. “It’s like when you’ve been kissing a lover for hours and turn into an amoeba with that person. You’re not human anymore, you’re just a feeling,” she explained to Vogue earlier this year. Describing the project as her opus, Twigs calls it the pinnacle of human experience and her most personal work to date. It’s her first solo release since 2022 and a powerful introduction to her first album in five years.

“I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” by Katy Perry ft. Doechii

Katy Perry is fresh off her MTV Video Vanguard Award win, and she’s teamed up with rising rap star Doechii to take her comeback to the next level. “I’m His, He’s Mine” samples Crystal Waters’ iconic 1991 hit “Gypsy Woman” and serves as the latest single from Perry’s upcoming 143 album, out September 20th. The song debuted live at the VMAs, with Perry and Doechii really bringing the heat, and while Perry’s recent releases have struggled, this might just be the fire she needs.

“Call Me” by Micah McLaurin

Micah McLaurin has just dropped the steamy and provocative music video for his new single, “Call Me.” Directed by An Le (Cher, Mariah Carey) and styled by Eyob Yohannes (Madonna, Julia Fox), the video blends high fashion with the raw, personal elements of Micah’s journey. In “Call Me,” Micah reclaims the parts of himself he once had to hide from his devout, religious upbringing in the conservative South. Featuring a hedonistic bathroom sequence and a Garden of Eden scene complete with a live snake, the video proves this artist’s visionary prowess, bringing back the grandeur of classic pop music videos.

“Queen of the Night” by LEXXE

Light your candles and charge your crystals, witch—queer electro-pop sensation LEXXE is back with her latest single, “Queen of the Night.” This track is ushering in autumn and the artist’s upcoming LP, A Haunted House, out October 2. With pulsating synths and intricate sapphic lyrics, LEXXE continues to captivate with her unique blend of classical music training and modern pop flair.