To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me. I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever.



I obviously knew what I was doing. Did I think me talking about being a messy b*tch and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No.



[I’m not] a political artist. I’m not Bob Dylan, and I’ve never pretended to be.



My music is not political. Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art. Everything I say, wear, think, enjoy — it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art.



Charli XCX speaking to Vulture about becoming a talking point on cable news after tweeting ‘Kamala is brat’ once Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election.