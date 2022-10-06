Charlie Puth addresses queerbaiting allegations, admits, “I am very horny. All the time.”

View this post on Instagram
On the eve of his third studio album’s release, Charlie Puth is finally getting honest about all of those thirst traps he posts.
And the reasoning? It won’t surprise you at all…
“I am very horny,” he shares. “All the time”
Well, hello, we appreciate the frankness! This comes from a new GQ Hype profile on the musician that’s as goofy as it is earnest and sentimental.
Puth’s upcoming album, Charlie, is said to be his most honest and vulnerable yet, and, in that spirit, he lets it all hang out in the interview, opening up about his thirst, his equally thirsty queer fan base, and more.
For one, he’s adamant that all those teasing, nearly-nude posts are strictly meant to show off the results of all the hard work he’s been putting into the gym. As he tells it, he’s not trying “to antagonize anybody,” and pushes back on the insinuation that the photos could be considered queerbaiting.
In fact, Puth has a lot of love and respect for his gay fans—he even admits to using them as inspiration for his new music. He says he drives through the gay hub of West Hollywood daily, and it’s the songs he hears bumping out of the clubs there that get his creative juices flowing.
“I think LGBTQ+ culture is so ahead of its time, culturally, sonically, musically, everything-ly,” Puth shares, “that when I had a less than perfect song at the studio and I was by myself and I saw everybody having a great time, I literally heard a different song in my head. I rearranged the whole thing, I drove back to the studio, I was so inspired.”
But there’s one gay fan, in particular, that helped get his music career back on track: Sir Elton John.
In the interview, Puth recalls a time in late 2020 when we had the chance to meet the legendary pop star. John said hello, and then pretty swiftly gave the young musician his blunt thoughts on the recent run of uninspiring singles (“I Warned Myself,” “Cheating on You,” and “Mother”):
“I gotta be honest with you,” Puth remembers John saying. “These three songs you’ve put out—they sound nothing like the music that you put together so beautifully on your second album. I think you’re involving too many people in your music.”
Puth saw that moment as a wake-up call, a reminder to stop trying to be somebody else—i.e. the aloof “bad boy”—and to just allow himself to be the horny goofball that he is.
If Puth’s silly, thirst-trap-filled social media feeds are any indication, he has certainly taken Elton John’s advice to heart. As if we needed any more reasons to be grateful for the Rocket Man.
