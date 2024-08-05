Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff (Photo: WIkimedia Commons/Shutterstock)

Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff have reportedly got along well since they first met on the campaign trail in 2020. As the husbands of two, high-profile Democrats (Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris), they both know what it’s like to have a spouse in the political spotlight.

Both men are also committed to helping Kamala Harris win against Donald Trump in November. On Friday, they were guests of honor at a private fundraising event on Fire Island.

According to Vanity Fair, the event’s co-chair, Andrew Tobias, said the men’s appearance broke a record. It raised $321,000. This significantly beats a previous Fire Island fundraiser in 2016 which featured Cher as a special guest. That one raised $200,000.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

The event took place at the Pines home of Marius Meland and partner Eng Kian Ooi.

As Harris’s running mate search continues, @DouglasEmhoff now has a fundraiser scheduled with @Chasten Buttigieg in Fire Island next week: pic.twitter.com/77O1EpOpRq — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 25, 2024

Tickets cost between $250 and $10,000. For $5,000, you could have your photo taken with Buttigieg and Emhoff. The event was originally planned before President Biden quit the November race. However, tickets quuckly sold out once Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Doug Emhoff & Chasten Buttigieg on Fire Island helping raise $320k for the Harris campaign pic.twitter.com/vouL3dAIGz — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 2, 2024

At the event, Chasten shared a story about his and Pete’s relationship with Harris and her husband. He said he and Pete received only one day’s notice when the twins they now parent became available for adoption. One of the twins, their son Gus, spent several hours of his early life on a ventilator. Emhoff and Harris FaceTimed into the children’s hospital to talk to the gay husbands.

Online, many said it was great to see Chasten and Doug out there supporting their spouses.

Melania? Anyone seen Melania? — Asim (@tobeasim) August 2, 2024

Kamala Harris’ Vice President pick

Others expressed the opinion that they hoped Harris would pick Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate. Most political observers feel this is unlikely.

Speculation over the weekend appears to have focused on Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Harris reportedly met with all three men over the weekend before making her final decision, according to The Hill. However, insiders point out she may have had phone calls or meetings with other VP candidates before this.

Harris will likely announce her running mate tomorrow (August, 6) at a campaign event in Philadelphia.