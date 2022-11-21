Chasten Buttigieg and AOC join the chorus of people slamming Boebert over her sh*tty Club Q tweet

The backlash has continued against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she tweeted about the Club Q tragedy.

Saturday night’s shooting took place in Colorado Springs. The district neighbors Boebert’s. Five people were killed and 25 injured in the LGBTQ club. Patrons managed to overpower the suspect, later named as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is now in custody.

Boebert tweeted “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

The gay-hating, gun-loving congresswoman has consistently attacked LGBTQ rights and drag brunches. She used to run a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill and has spoken against gun control measures.

Here’s just one of her tweets from earlier in the year:

Twitter users were quick to remind Boebert of her attacks on drag queens and LGBTQ people. Now, some big names have also joined the chorus of disapproval.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change.”

.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change. https://t.co/mxt6wFMVEv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 20, 2022

AOC’s tweet has had almost a quarter of a million likes at the time of writing.

Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to get the hell off Twitter

Chasten Buttigieg told Boebert quit tweeting and do some soul-searching instead.

“You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”

You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) November 20, 2022

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims also did not hold back.

If you think for even one single moment that the entire nation, and all of the LGBTQ+ people in this country, don’t know that you, your rhetoric, your bigotry, and your hatred incited this attack, think again. You are an accomplice to these murders. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 20, 2022

Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone called on Boebert, who appears to have narrowly won her midterms re-election, to resign.

“Thanks for the “thoughts and prayers” but that does nothing to offset the damage that you directly did to incite these kinds of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us. There’s blood on your hands. Just resign.”

Thanks for the “thoughts and prayers” but that does nothing to offset the damage that you directly did to incite these kinds of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us. There’s blood on your hands. Just resign. https://t.co/W35IxKGtya — Rep Brianna Titone – COHD27 (@BriannaForCO) November 20, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Colorado attack to push her own agenda

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA cohort of Boebert’s, used the Colorado Springs tragedy to bash President Biden about… um, fentanyl?

Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and does nothing. Tragically, 5 people were killed in a shooting in Colorado and Biden immediately demands a ban on assault weapons. 1/2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 20, 2022

She went on to suggest the tragedy might have been avoided if more people had the right to bear arms against “killers who could care less about laws.”

Meanwhile, a tweet from the veteran LGBTQ activist and commentator Dan Savage, saluting the heroic, unarmed patrons who overcame the attacker, has gone viral.

Unarmed queers in a gay bar in Colorado Springs were able to do what hundreds of armed men couldn’t do in Uvalde. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 20, 2022

Two main fundraisers are collecting money to help those impacted by the attack. Colorado Gives has a dedicated site for helping those killed in mass shooting tragedies: Colorado Healing Fund.

Also, GoFundMe has verified this fundraiser set up by a former employer: At the time of writing, it has taken over $300,000 in donations.