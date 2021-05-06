Chasten Buttigieg has great advice for anyone worried about their pandemic weight gain

View this post on Instagram
“I gained twenty pounds during COVID and felt awful about it. Then a good friend told me ‘maybe just dress the body you have and stop worrying about it. So I finally went and bought new pants. I’m very grateful for having such good friends… and also for these bigger pants. This past year has put us all through a heck of a lot. If you, like a lot of us, gained some weight while trying to survive a deadly global pandemic, consider me officially on your ‘wgaf?’ team.”—Activist Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, confessing to his own weight gain during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The “wgaf” reference is an abbreviation for “Who gives a f*ck.”
— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 4, 2021
2 Comments
cuteguy
Well said. Hopefully one day he will be the first gentleman
Catholicslutbox
That’s horrible advice and a slippery slope.
Never buy new clothes if you’ve fattened up.
You need to be reminded to get off your ass.