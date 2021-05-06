Chasten Buttigieg has great advice for anyone worried about their pandemic weight gain

Activist Chasten Buttigieg , husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , confessing to his own weight gain during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The “wgaf” reference is an abbreviation for “Who gives a f*ck.”

“I gained twenty pounds during COVID and felt awful about it. Then a good friend told me ‘maybe just dress the body you have and stop worrying about it. So I finally went and bought new pants. I’m very grateful for having such good friends… and also for these bigger pants. This past year has put us all through a heck of a lot. If you, like a lot of us, gained some weight while trying to survive a deadly global pandemic, consider me officially on your ‘wgaf?’ team.”