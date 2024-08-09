Chasten Buttigieg is a winner, baby!

One of our favorite politico hubbies–along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff–is apparently a gambling shark. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg‘s most recent financial disclosure reports Chasten took home $6,755 in “gambling winnings” from MGM National Harbor and Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos in 2023.

It’s unclear where Chasten visited the property once, or was a regular patron. The casino is only 11 miles from D.C., so it’s certainly possible Chasten ran those tables on multiple occasions… or got lucky on the slots? We also don’t know how Chasten collected his winnings.

But it’s fun to imagine him strolling up to the poker table, reading poker sharks to filth, and walking away with thousands. So… we’ll go with “Chasten the Shark.” Every phenom needs a name, right?

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Chasten, who’s fresh off a record-setting Fire Island fundraiser with Emhoff. The pair raised $321,000 last weekend for Kamala Harris‘ presidential bid, smashing the previous FIP recorder, a 2016 fundraiser featuring Cher that brought in $200,000.

At the event, Chasten shared a heartwarming story about Pete’s relationship with Kamala and Doug. When they adopted their twins in 2022, their son, Gus, spent several hours on a ventilator. Kamala and Doug, who serve alongside Pete and Chasten in the Biden Administration, FaceTimed the couple while they were sitting at the hospital.

As fall approaches, Pete is expected to be one of Harris’ most visible surrogates. He’s made appearing on Fox News, and destroying conservative talking points, one of his signature moves.

Pete has thrown major shade towards JD Vance, who’s inexplicably labeled him a “childless cat lady.” In a particularly savage takedown, Pete dismantled the notion that Vance, a Yale Law grad and Silicon Valley-backed venture capitalist, is the unassuming Midwesterner he tries to portray.

“I know there are a lot of folks who say, ‘What’s going on with some of these Silicon Valley folks veering into Trump world with JD Vance and backing Trump? … I think it’s actually—we’ve made it way too complicated. It’s super simple. These are very rich men who have decided to back the Republican party that tends to do good things for very rich men,” he said on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Whew! After reading that, we can say the library is, indeed, open!

Kamala’s campaign has been insanely gay AF, taking over “Brat summer” and turning Charli’s whimsical anthem into a political rallying cry. Adding to the schtick, Doug was living his Von Dutch Life when Biden dropped out and Kamala ascended to the top of the ticket.

He missed Kamala’s calls… because he was out gooning with his favorite gays in WeHo! The clowning occurred after a Soul Cycle class, naturally.

We need more Doug and Chasten in our lives, especially if Chasten’s gambling shark persona is for real. Don’t let the pastels fool you: this man is ice cold!

