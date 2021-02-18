Chasten Buttigieg just made one final, epic clapback at Rush Limbaugh

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, issued one last snarky shutdown of conservative blowhard Rush Limbaugh. The same day of Limbaugh’s death, Chasten simply posted a picture of him kissing his husband to Twitter.

The Buttigiegs had become a favorite target of the late Limbaugh during the 2020 Presidential Campaign. Limbaugh obsessed over the couple’s sexuality; Pete Buttigieg was the first openly gay man to seek the Democratic nomination.

“Okay, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?” Limbaugh said in February 2020, following Buttigieg’s win at the Iowa Caucus. “They’ve got to be saying that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.”

Related: Chasten Buttigieg responds to Rush Limbaugh’s homophobic comments

“I love my husband,” Buttigieg told CNN, responding to Limbaugh. “I’m faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

Buttigieg’s remark is also a subtle dig at Limbaugh, who was married four times, and divorced thrice.

Throughout his career, Rush Limbaugh targeted the LGBTQ community with his bile, particularly gay men. During the AIDS epidemic, Limbaugh famously read the names of gay men who had died of the disease set to disco music during his radio show. He also decried marriage equality, attacked hate crime laws and featured a guest on his show who blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on gay men.

Limbaugh may have spent years attacking gay men with his words, but in this case, Chasten Buttigieg has the last one.