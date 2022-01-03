Chasten Buttigieg marks New Year with photo of Pete and their twins at White House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg)



Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, has marked the arrival of the New Year by posting a new photo of the couple with their twins on social media.

The accompanying caption read, “2021 brought with it many challenges, but it also gave us a lot to be grateful for. #HappyNewYear, friends. Here’s to a peaceful and joyful 2022!”

The photo shows Chasten and Pete holding twins Penelope and Joseph (nicknamed ‘Gus’).

2021 was certainly a very eventful year for the couple. Not only did Pete Buttigieg get a cabinet role in the White House as Secretary of Transportation, but the men adopted their newborn kids at the start of September.

Related: Pete and Chasten only found out they were becoming dads to twins 24 hrs in advance

Of course, besides the challenges any first-time parent encounters (including rushing one of their kids to hospital when he fell ill at Halloween), there’s been the ongoing Covid pandemic and associated supply chain problems for the Biden administration to deal with.

On Twitter, the picture has prompted over 75k likes and a similar number on Instagram. Many praised the image.

The Biden White House is historic, beautiful, kind and progressive. More of this in 2022 and beyond. America needs us all to be strong and caring. — Dees Bees (@digweeg) January 1, 2022

Just one of many White House photos in their future, I’m sure! — 🐝Sue Ann Rawlins ✈️🚅🚐 (@SueAnnRawlins) January 1, 2022

Some even posted their own family photos.

Happy New Year, from our family to yours! ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/2C7df8JEax — Scott Hadland, MD (@DrScottHadland) January 1, 2022

It goes by too fast, a cliché but true! My two sets of twins are now in college!! Enjoy those beautiful babies—twins are the absolute BEST! 💙💗💗💙 pic.twitter.com/ehXj71dBs5 — Kristine Kenyon (@kristine_kenyon) January 1, 2022



This wasn’t the only family photo the Buttigiegs shared over the holiday. They both posted a festive one on December 25th to wish people a merry Christmas.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/Q1NweqP9zv — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 25, 2021

Related: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share some big news