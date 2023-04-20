Chasten slams DeSantis for expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to all school years

Chasten Burttigieg and Ron DeSantis (Photos: Twitter/Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, was among many slamming Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the state’s expansion of its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law yesterday.

The controversial law, officially known as the ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill, came into effect last year. It was aimed at kindergarten through to third grade. Yesterday, the Florida Board of Education approved its expansion to years 4 to 12. The board is full of DeSantis appointees. The bill prohibits the discussion of any LGBTQ topics in the classroom.

The expansion stipulates teachers “shall not intentionally provide classroom instruction to students in grades 4 through 12 on sexual orientation or gender identity unless such instruction is … expressly required by state academic standards.”

Chasten, who has recently penned a book for young adults, slammed suggestions DeSantis was doing what’s best for kids.

“DeSantis and the FL Board of Ed know exactly what they’re doing. Legislation like this will worsen already bleak mental health numbers amongst vulnerable youth. Of all the issues facing Floridians, why deny the existence of LGBTQ people? Because it’s good for his brand.”

DeSantis and the FL Board of Ed know exactly what they’re doing. Legislation like this will worsen already bleak mental health numbers amongst vulnerable youth.



Of all the issues facing Floridians, why deny the existence of LGBTQ people?



Because it’s good for his brand. https://t.co/oemIRkGzAU — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) April 19, 2023

“This is part of the Governor’s assault on freedom”

Chasten wasn’t the only one to criticize the move. LGBTQ advocacy organization Human Rights Campaign condemned it in the strongest possible terms.

“There’s nothing wrong with talking about LGBTQ+ people, history, and culture in our classrooms,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson. “There’s nothing wrong with children receiving life-saving gender-affirming care. Our community poses no threat. The real threat to Floridians is Gov. Ron DeSantis and extremist legislators who are some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in America. DeSantis and his allies show no shame in their government overreach and unrelenting desire to attack the freedoms of those different from them.”

Joe Saunders, senior Political Director with Equality Florida, said in a statement, “Let’s put it plainly: this is part of the Governor’s assault on freedom. Free states do not ban books. Free states do not censor entire communities out of the classroom.”

Saunders concluded, “Free states do not wage war on LGBTQ+ people to score cheap political points for a man desperate to be President.”

Besides approving the expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’, the Florida House yesterday also approved anti-trans legislation (HB 1421 and SB 254). The laws makes it a felony to provide gender-affirming health care to trans minors. The Senate approved its version of SB 254 earlier this month.

DeSantis was not in Florida for the expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’. He’s faced criticism in recent days for embarking on a book tour of swing states while parts of Florida experience severe flooding.