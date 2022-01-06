The cheapest room at Trump’s failing D.C. hotel is $7,500 less than it was one year ago today

Today marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when armed domestic terrorists stormed the building in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and keep Donald Trump in power.

It also marks the one year anniversary of the Trump International Hotel’s record breaking sales week after the then-president promised his followers a “big protest” in the nation’s capital that would “be wild”.

As you may or may not recall, this day last year, the cheapest rooms at the hotel skyrocketed from $476 to $1,999 a night… then to $3,600… then to $8,000. Rooms quickly sold out, the hotel bar was jam-packed, and a manager bragged about how room service saw record numbers that week.

Now, Forbes reports that rooms at the hotel are going for less–much less–than they were last January 6. Instead of $8,000, guests can stay for as little as $446 per night.

Reporter Zach Everson writes:

Plenty of Republican bigwigs showed up at the hotel around Jan. 6, 2021. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Qanon promoter Juan O. Savin and one of Rudy Giuliani’s election experts, Phil Waldron, all showed up at the property last year. In 2022, they don’t seem as interested in visiting.

Representatives from the Trump Organization didn’t respond to inquiries about the drastic drop in price.

Last month, the Trump Organization formally notified the General Service Administration about its proposed sale of the lease for the hotel, which it has been trying to unload for over two years now. Before the lease transfer can happen, however, GSA needs to sign off on the deal and ensure the buyer is qualified since it is federal property.

The Miami-based investment group CGI Merchant Group reportedly agreed to purchase the hotel for $375 million, $125 million less than Trump initially wanted for it, with plans to rebrand it as a Waldorf-Astoria.

