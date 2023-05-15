Check out the Instagram profiles for all the contestants of ‘I Kissed A Boy’

The contestants on ‘I Kissed A Boy’ (Photo: BBC)

Billed as the UK’s first mainstream gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy, began airing on BBC3 in the UK on Saturday.

A bit like Love Island for the gays, ten contestants in their 20s share a big glamorous masseria (a sort of swanky farmhouse-vila) in Italy. Playing mother hen and host is Dannii Minogue, the younger sister of Kylie Minogue and a hit-making pop singer in her own right.

The first episode aired on BBC 3 on Saturday night. The first two episodes can now be streamed online. For many, it proved to be the perfect “hangover TV” after most gay men stayed up late on Saturday to watch the Eurovision Song Contest (congratulations, Sweden!).

Based on what they’re seeking, producers matched up pairs of contestants in advance. They were then introduced and had to kiss before even saying a word to one another. As anyone who saw the opening episode will realize, not everyone hit it off immediately. One contestant, Josh, had never even kissed another man before.

Check out a couple of clips below to get an idea of the show.

So here it is… in I go! What a crazy and amazing experience ? take a look at my entrance into the stunning masseria to see if I find my dream guy ?? watch on BBC3 and IPlayer now episode 1 & 2 ? #IKissedABoy @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/vJAcEfVvqg — Ross Bester (@rossbester1) May 15, 2023

The reviews have been generally positive. The Guardian calls the show “historic” and a “gay summer treat”.

Many also praised the soundtrack, which offered up banger after banger.

whoever is in charge of the music on #IKissedABoy did a huge whiff of poppers and put their entire bussy into it omfg — ???? ? ? (@JackDMurphy) May 14, 2023

Anyway, should you want to see more of any of the contestants, they’re all active on Instagram. Here’s a little taster of the men battling it out for love…

Subomi

Ross

Kailum

Jake

Josh

Gareth

Ollie

Ben

Bobski

Joseph

Mikey

And if you want to enjoy the soundtrack, below is a link to Spotify.