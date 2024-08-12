Three panel image. On the left, a drag queen in a pink cowgirl outfit walks the streets of Chicago's Market Days. In the middle, two burly men pose amongst a dancing outdoor crowd. On the right, a booth with workers from Sidetrack wearing lime-green shirts modeled after Charli XCX's "Brat" logo.
Image Credit: @marketdayschicago/Instagram

For a single weekend each year, the Northalsted/Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago shuts down for Market Days — a nearly nonstop street festival filled with food, drinks, dancing, drag, and gays. A lot of them.

The signature queer celebration took place this past weekend from August 10 to 11 — in case you’ve been living under a rock and/or have a healthy relationship with social media.

Don’t let its website’s chaste description or all-star lineup of performers like Billy Porter, Dragonette, and Big Freedia fool you.

Market Days is not your mom’s farmer’s market meetup. (Sorry, plant gays!)

It’s one of the LGBTQ+ community’s most rowdy, raunchy, and uninhibited party weekends of the year, and we’ve got the Gay Twitter™️ receipts to prove it.

So, what is the deal with Market Days?

The Midwest festival kicked off in 1982 and attracts over 300,000 attendees yearly.

While a free event, a $20 suggested donation benefits performers, festival workers, and local LGBTQ+ charities and non-profits like the Chicago Pride Crosswalks.

And OK, while the gays tend to go off, most of the lasciviousness is reserved for after-hours parties at the city’s trademark gay clubs and bars.

Furthermore, Market Days tends to attract some big-name queer celebs and allies.

This year’s social-media sightings included Jonathan Bennett, Drag Race‘s Denali, and… Kamala Harris?!

Understandably, after 48 hours straight of partying (and less than two months’ distance from the summer’s craziest Pride festivities), the tone on Gay Twitter™️ had shifted to “tired.”

Nevertheless, Chicago won’t be sleeping for long!

As one user pointed out, the city will host this year’s Democratic National Convention, kicking off next Monday, August 19.

And if it’s anything like the 2024 Republican National Convention — a.k.a “Grindr’s Super Bowl” — the gays are going to want to be rested up!

Check out more hilarious tweets from Market Days below.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated