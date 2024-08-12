Image Credit: @marketdayschicago/Instagram

For a single weekend each year, the Northalsted/Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago shuts down for Market Days — a nearly nonstop street festival filled with food, drinks, dancing, drag, and gays. A lot of them.

The signature queer celebration took place this past weekend from August 10 to 11 — in case you’ve been living under a rock and/or have a healthy relationship with social media.

Don’t let its website’s chaste description or all-star lineup of performers like Billy Porter, Dragonette, and Big Freedia fool you.

I wonder how many people wander into market days thinking it's like a farmers market — r e c k o n e r (@get__innocuous) August 12, 2024

Market Days is not your mom’s farmer’s market meetup. (Sorry, plant gays!)

It’s one of the LGBTQ+ community’s most rowdy, raunchy, and uninhibited party weekends of the year, and we’ve got the Gay Twitter™️ receipts to prove it.

I opened Grindr at Market Days and my phone melted my fingerprints off — Ündie (@PiperGently) August 10, 2024

Shout out to all the mom’s with the baby’s strapped to their chest at market days. I know that’s right mama — B (@THEAFROB) August 10, 2024

Market Days was fun. pic.twitter.com/zjp4poVthl — Rockruff Hudson (@apatricsaurus) August 11, 2024

Market days in Chicago going great ?? https://t.co/QZPzae6fnZ — Fitz (@pensiveuphoria) August 11, 2024

Just overheard someone say “cheers to sluts” happy market days — bAARONbaum (@baaronbaum) August 11, 2024

So, what is the deal with Market Days?

The Midwest festival kicked off in 1982 and attracts over 300,000 attendees yearly.

While a free event, a $20 suggested donation benefits performers, festival workers, and local LGBTQ+ charities and non-profits like the Chicago Pride Crosswalks.

And OK, while the gays tend to go off, most of the lasciviousness is reserved for after-hours parties at the city’s trademark gay clubs and bars.

Furthermore, Market Days tends to attract some big-name queer celebs and allies.

This year’s social-media sightings included Jonathan Bennett, Drag Race‘s Denali, and… Kamala Harris?!

Met the incredibly handsome and genuinely friendly Jonathan Bennett at Market Days! ???? pic.twitter.com/J7Mkyt4U5M — @Shawn (@Shawn_withanH) August 10, 2024

Greetings from Market Days in Chicago! ????



And yes, I am DEFINITELY with Kamala Harris now and come November! @dudes4harris #VOTE ???? @KamalaHarris @Tim_Walz pic.twitter.com/of7viBBoJC — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) August 11, 2024

Kamala and Hillary had a great time at Market Days! pic.twitter.com/Yd0HbBCXbj — Nick Murphy (@realnickmurphy) August 11, 2024

Understandably, after 48 hours straight of partying (and less than two months’ distance from the summer’s craziest Pride festivities), the tone on Gay Twitter™️ had shifted to “tired.”

market days is over pic.twitter.com/8o2ZTW7rT2 — justin ??? (@JayyRayy_) August 12, 2024

Market Days is overpic.twitter.com/L0Lsei19LR — daemon targaryen (@damondenn) August 12, 2024

is market days over yet? pic.twitter.com/sY4XBLCLcS — ginger ale fan (@ginger_ale_fan) August 11, 2024

Nevertheless, Chicago won’t be sleeping for long!

As one user pointed out, the city will host this year’s Democratic National Convention, kicking off next Monday, August 19.

And if it’s anything like the 2024 Republican National Convention — a.k.a “Grindr’s Super Bowl” — the gays are going to want to be rested up!

and when the steamworks line is longer during the DNC than it was for Market Days? — yeah no sure (@RyneIsMean) August 12, 2024

Check out more hilarious tweets from Market Days below.

If I send you this during Market Days, know that I am on my sixth diet mule pic.twitter.com/Wj1oZHRULM — Jibril Gagale (@JibbersMKE) August 11, 2024

Market Days 2024 pic.twitter.com/GSjUi8qHxR — Danza Mrs. Banana (@diskordilis) August 12, 2024

my body is running off of Red Bull and fruit snacks all market days weekend pic.twitter.com/IwEB81RtDg — col (@wokecol) August 11, 2024

Sorry I can’t come to Market Days today, I’m waiting patiently like a little spider to see the looks on the strangers’ faces who left their car overnight in our driveway to come back and find out we had it towed this morning. — Joel (@joturp27) August 11, 2024

Friends come home from market days, but no grocery bags to be found… — Lara Been Croft (@ChrisLucidi) August 12, 2024

Market Days https://t.co/HcvAMUBHrA — Frociaggine Brat Summer (@Neil_McNeil) August 11, 2024

Ohhhhh my god you have a rooftop during market days? should we tell everyone? Should we throw a party?should we invite noodlesandbeef — Chris (@chrisjcoffin) August 12, 2024

THIS JUST IN: Health insurance companies to deny claims as they do not cover anything acquired during Market Days pic.twitter.com/Udzzyw5cOD — F@g, Not Gay (@ThatOtherKween) August 12, 2024

5min at market days and I already smell body odor — dadaboi studios (@_dadaboi_) August 12, 2024