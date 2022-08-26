Chef Jon Kung is an expert at making his viewers hungry and leaving them parched

If you’re looking for thirst traps that make you hungry too, look no further.
After a few years of posting, viral chef Jon Kung has garnered a solid audience with his winning combo of accessible, quality recipes and being a regulation hottie.
He’s currently drawing a little extra attention on Twitter after his recent photoshoot with Interview Magazine was re-posted, and it’s well-deserved.
He really turned up the heat in that kitchen:
Yes, Chef @ChefJonKung! Photographed by Clifton Mooney and styled by Cece Liu, Spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/X3Pveo5owR
— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) August 25, 2022
The reception is mostly dehydrated replies ranging from the sincere to the obscene, with a ton simply saying “Yes, chef!”
Related: This TikTok chef claims Postmates ripped off his ‘bottom-friendly’ recipe series
Thankfully for us all, Kung’s social media serves as an excellent tasting guide (oh, and the food looks great too).
Feel free to sample the menu:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Well here you go. 🥒 pic.twitter.com/xMarrSyZGL
— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 1, 2021
Go to bed early and take naps the next day. pic.twitter.com/7iPtginsO0
— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 7, 2021
I want hams for Christmas like Wonho. pic.twitter.com/CaXgPfE8PU
— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) December 18, 2021
— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 18, 2021
Leg days are 2x a week starting now. pic.twitter.com/VpYmEh85wW
— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) November 9, 2021
Related: How out celeb chef Gaby Maeda helps San Francisco stay a world-class dining destination
4 Comments
abfab
I’d like an order of Creme Of Sum Yung Guy.
SK310
He looks miserable eating those sad excuses for “healthy” snacks he claims to eat while he’s “dieting”. More toxic diet culture bs. As if he needs to “diet”, good grief!
ingyaom
…as if eating grapefruit with sugar on it is dieting. Eat it plain, like a man!
bachy
Does anyone know if Kung is Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Vietnamese…? Everyone just says “Asian” nowadays, which is such a vague descriptor for one’s heritage…