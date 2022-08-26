Chef Jon Kung is an expert at making his viewers hungry and leaving them parched

If you’re looking for thirst traps that make you hungry too, look no further.

After a few years of posting, viral chef Jon Kung has garnered a solid audience with his winning combo of accessible, quality recipes and being a regulation hottie.

He’s currently drawing a little extra attention on Twitter after his recent photoshoot with Interview Magazine was re-posted, and it’s well-deserved.

He really turned up the heat in that kitchen:

Yes, Chef @ChefJonKung! Photographed by Clifton Mooney and styled by Cece Liu, Spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/X3Pveo5owR — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) August 25, 2022

The reception is mostly dehydrated replies ranging from the sincere to the obscene, with a ton simply saying “Yes, chef!”

Thankfully for us all, Kung’s social media serves as an excellent tasting guide (oh, and the food looks great too).

Feel free to sample the menu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

Well here you go. 🥒 pic.twitter.com/xMarrSyZGL — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 1, 2021

Go to bed early and take naps the next day. pic.twitter.com/7iPtginsO0 — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) August 7, 2021

I want hams for Christmas like Wonho. pic.twitter.com/CaXgPfE8PU — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) December 18, 2021

Leg days are 2x a week starting now. pic.twitter.com/VpYmEh85wW — Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) November 9, 2021

