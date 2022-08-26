afternoon snacc

Chef Jon Kung is an expert at making his viewers hungry and leaving them parched

By

If you’re looking for thirst traps that make you hungry too, look no further.

After a few years of posting, viral chef Jon Kung has garnered a solid audience with his winning combo of accessible, quality recipes and being a regulation hottie.

He’s currently drawing a little extra attention on Twitter after his recent photoshoot with Interview Magazine was re-posted, and it’s well-deserved.

He really turned up the heat in that kitchen:

The reception is mostly dehydrated replies ranging from the sincere to the obscene, with a ton simply saying “Yes, chef!”

Thankfully for us all, Kung’s social media serves as an excellent tasting guide (oh, and the food looks great too).

Feel free to sample the menu:

 

A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

 

A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

 

A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

 

A post shared by Jon Kung (@chefjonkung)

