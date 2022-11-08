Cher has some choice words for fans warning her about that new, much younger boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLUTION OF PEOPLE NEWS (@sopmagazine1)

Beloved pop diva Cher is in a relationship with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. But even though numerous web commenters have noted that the two are 40 years apart in age, Cher has told critics to kiss off and leave them alone because “we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Paparazzi photographed Cher and Edwards holding hands last week as they entered the West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s. They also noticed Edwards “delicately kissing Cher’s hand while they were in a car,” the gossip site Page Six noted.

Cher and Edwards were later seen holding hands again while walking into the Nice Guy restaurant.

Cher aroused suspicion about their relationship when she tweeted, “One part of my life is SO AMAZING 😍” barely 24 hours before the two were seen in public together.

She later posted a photo of Edwards’ face, with the caption “Alexander” and a heart emoji.

Cher eventually confirmed their relationship in a Vogue magazine interview.

One part of my life is SO AMAZING ? — Cher (@cher) November 1, 2022

Alexander Edwards, also known as “A.E.”, is a music producer and rapper from Oakland, California. He’s vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam, the long running hip-hop music label which has featured such notable artists as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, LL Cool Jay, Lady Gaga and others.

Cher is 76-years-old and Edwards is 36-years-old, but the singer made it clear that she DGAF about anyone’s opinions on their age difference.

One Twitter commenter wrote a tweet to Cher, stating, “I’m not sure how I feel about this. I’ve been a fan for so long that I’m immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you. WE know you are fabulous and I’m sure your inner circle will continue to have your back. Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!”

Cher responded, “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

The same commenter replied, “It would be naive not to question a 34-year-old’s motives and intentions. Our girl is smart but they don’t say love is blind for no reason at all.”

Apparently tired of the chatter, Cher wrote, “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️ Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A✈️FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

The diva eventually wrote, “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter

That we’re Happy & Not

Bothering Anyone — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Cher may not care about her new beau’s age, but in 2021, he was called out by his ex, sexually fluid actress Amber Rose, for cheating on her with at least 12 different women. Edwards and Rose started dating in 2018 and have a son named Slash.

On August 18, 2021, Rose addressed Edwards’ side pieces on her Instagram story, writing, “Y’all very much knew [Edwards] was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

“I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” she added. “The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

Edwards eventually fessed up to the cheating, and asked for her back, writing, “I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberrose you didn’t deserve what I did to you. You’re an Amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian… All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please Forgive me.”

He later said that he knew he could stop cheating for at least six months, but he didn’t want to “deprive myself of my true nature.”

Considering that the Rose-Edwards breakup was very public, it’s likely that Cher knows of his “true nature” and loves him anyway. We’re going to trust that Cher’s been around the block enough to know what she’s doing, and wish her every happiness in the world.