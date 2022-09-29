Cher gags Paris Fashion Week with surprise runway strut

Cher fans are once again faced with the question they’ve asked for decades: who can f*cking take her?

The Goddess of Pop must have been feeling particularly philanthropic this week when she decided to feed the fashion gays a surprise runway moment. She dropped into Paris Fashion Week, looking stunning as ever.

Clock the strut:

The 76-year-old superstar donned a tight black catsuit with platform wedges and let the girls have it.

She joined the runway to close out the Balmain Spring/Summer 2023 show. At the end of the catwalk, she was met with a warm embrace from Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

“Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades,” Rousteing gushed to WWD. “Never slowing down, always pulling us along with her as she courageously marches forward.

“’Style icon’ doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends. And, in this challenging age that compels us to fight for long-overdue changes, her impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is an example to all,”

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star voiced her elation at the entire production, writing out her love in that style that only she has truly mastered.

JUST HAD BEST TIME,

ON STAGE…FELT GREAT‼️

SHOW WAS PROBABLY

BEST FASHION SHOW

“EVER”‼️MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE🪐.CLOTHES 2 DIE 4..OLIVIER 2 DIE 4‼️

STAGE WAS CALLING ME

cher…..oh cher….come

Home….I HEAR YOU pic.twitter.com/roBUCRqSYk — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2022

She followed this piece of poetry up with a slightly more cryptic tweet.

Hopefully we’re not reading too much into it:

It Could be Me

NOT FACING CAMERA “CHERS BACK” — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2022

Between “STAGE WAS CALLING ME” AND “CHERS BACK”, should we be keeping our eyes peeled for an announcement anytime soon?