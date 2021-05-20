Cher gives the world EXACTLY what it needs in one tweet

It’s happening.

Cher is the latest musical diva to get the big, Hollywood biopic treatment because SHE’S CHER, OK? (Hair flip strongly implied). This was only a matter of time.

The singer and actress, who celebrates her 75th birthday this week, announced on social media that Universal Pictures is going in big on the film, which will tell the story of her unparalleled career.

Though it doesn’t have a name or a script yet, the project will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman (Mamma Mia). Cher will also be a producer.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Insider, Munich) will lend his quill and we’re getting goosebumps already.

Cher broke the news to her nearly four million Twitter followers by writing: “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends. JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEY produced both Mamma Mias, & MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT. Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born, Suspect TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS.”

All of it. We want all of it!