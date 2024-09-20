Pop culture may feel like it’s on overdrive right now, but don’t worry—the bops are here, and they’re ready to cut through the noise. Whether you’re craving a hypnotic throwback, a fiery new anthem, or something a little more tongue-in-cheek, this lineup of new queer music releases will keep you on your toes.

Buckle up for this week’s Bop After Bop…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“I Hope You Find It” by Cher

Cher is forever, and the 78-year-old icon is proving just that with Forever, a new collection of 21 remastered tracks spanning seven decades, out today. The special double vinyl and digital package marks Warner’s first Cher compilation in 20 years and features classics like “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Song For The Lonely,” all the way up to 2023’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song.” Fan-favorite “A Woman’s Story,” originally released in 1974, is now available digitally for the first time. And queen isn’t slowing down—she’s headlining the all-women Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 and celebrating her long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, continuing to solidify her legacy as one of the hardest working women in show business.

“AIN’T THAT EASY” by Bradley Gibson

Bradley Gibson is making it clear that forgetting him “Ain’t That Easy.” His sultry new single is a hypnotic, indulgent club bop that pulls you in with its sparkling production, layered with rhythmic percussion and captivating chants. With his signature velvety vocals and a laid-back groove, Gibson proves he’s only just getting started.

“GORGEOUS’ by Katy Perry, Kim Petras

Well, it’s here. Katy Perry’s new album, 143, dropped today, and while much of the project feels cloudy—both by controversy and quality—her track with fellow Dr. Luke collaborator Kim Petras cuts through the smoke. With sleek yet squeaky production, it’s reminiscent of Petras and Sam Smith’s 2022 chart-topper “Unholy,” seemingly another grab for relevance in a market where Perry struggles to find her footing. A true pop powerhouse, it’s precarious to see her in this position, but she keeps pushing, whether we like it or not.

“No Comma” by Slayyyter

Slayyyter is keeping her foot on our necks with “No Comma,” an aggressive, relentless bop that drops just after the fifth anniversary of her self-titled debut mixtape. The track’s bold, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and punchy production make it a perfect follow-up to both her earlier work and current string of recent singles. In a statement, Slayyyter explained, “‘No Comma’ is like a more interesting way to say period… It conveys a similar finality. I thought it would be fun and tongue-in-cheek to say, ‘well stop, no comma.”

“All Comes Back” by Nelly Furtado, Charlotte Day Wilson

Whether you’ve seen her recently hosting the Junos, judging on Canada’s Drag Race, or performing at Drake’s live show, there’s no doubt that Nelly Furtado has reached legacy status, and her new album is a victory lap. Furtado’s latest album 7 marks a bold return after a seven-year break, showcasing her timeless approach to blending genres with heartfelt lyricism. On the standout track “All Come Back,” the singer teams up with rising queer artist and fellow Canadian, Charlotte Day Wilson, to deliver a reflective, piano-led ballad that matches this sentiment of growth, solidifying her status as a pop icon who continues to surprise.

“Shelter (Live)” by Ben Hazlewood

LGBTQ+ dark pop artist Ben Hazlewood just dropped his new video for “Shelter” today, following up the buzz from his Live Mixtape. “Shelter” is a haunting yet uplifting track that dives into the chaos of addiction and the regret of losing what should’ve been a source of stability. Paired with a stunning live performance video, this drop shows off Hazlewood’s signature raw, emotional style, and if you’re into bold music with a dark edge centered on the queer experience, this is one to check out.

“Switch” by Rose Gray

Club-pop’s newest raver, Rose Gray, just dropped the verse anthem of the decade. “Switch” flirts with both switching positions and captivating listeners’ ears with its addictive, plush production. Melding rave’s euphoric energy with the dark undertones of trance, house, and techno, “Switch” is a bold, body-moving anthem that will no doubt catapult Gray into a bubble of superstardom, destined to pop.