Cher posts thirsty pic of new, 36-year-old boyfriend and… whoa

You may have heard that Cher, 76, has a new boyfriend. Paparazzi have taken snaps of her hand-in-hand and looking smitten with Alexander Edwards, 36.
Edwards, also known as “A.E.”, is a music producer and rapper from Oakland, California. He’s vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam, the long running hip-hop music label which has featured such notable artists as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, LL Cool Jay, Lady Gaga and others.
He is an ex-partner of Kanye West’s former girlfriend, Amber Rose.
Cher confirmed the relationship in early November, saying she was “in love not blinded by it”. The singer and actress said she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week at the end of September.
She took to Twitter again last night to post a stripped down photo of Edwards showing off his tattoos.
A.E.Hanging Ot pic.twitter.com/TB5XXJqlxk
Cher followed it with a tweet stating, “We’re grown-ups.”
We’re Grown ups
And then another saying, “We’re happy.”
We’re Happy
Someone asked her what she thought were Edwards’ best qualities. Cher replied, “He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious”. She then used an emoji of a pair of lips to say they act like teenagers together.
Kissing like teenagers?
Go, Cher!
One Comment
Neoprene
Did you forget to post the “thirsty” one?