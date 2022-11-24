Cher posts thirsty pic of new, 36-year-old boyfriend and… whoa

You may have heard that Cher, 76, has a new boyfriend. Paparazzi have taken snaps of her hand-in-hand and looking smitten with Alexander Edwards, 36.
Edwards, also known as “A.E.”, is a music producer and rapper from Oakland, California. He’s vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam, the long running hip-hop music label which has featured such notable artists as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, LL Cool Jay, Lady Gaga and others.
He is an ex-partner of Kanye West’s former girlfriend, Amber Rose.
Cher confirmed the relationship in early November, saying she was “in love not blinded by it”. The singer and actress said she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week at the end of September.
She took to Twitter again last night to post a stripped down photo of Edwards showing off his tattoos.
Cher followed it with a tweet stating, “We’re grown-ups.”
And then another saying, “We’re happy.”
Someone asked her what she thought were Edwards’ best qualities. Cher replied, “He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious”. She then used an emoji of a pair of lips to say they act like teenagers together.
Kissing like teenagers?
Go, Cher!
Neoprene
Did you forget to post the “thirsty” one?
Chrisk
Ok whatever. Yes they’re both adults. However, this pairing would never happen in the real world.
Creamsicle
Cher doesn’t live in the real world. She lives in Malibu
abfab
@ Cream…..have you been to Malibu. It’s quite real. It’s quite amazing.
ScottOnEarth
I love, love, love Cher but this is just sad because the reality (forgetting all of the PC b.s. about ‘love is ageless,’ ‘it’s their business,’ etc.) is that he is very likely not into her for the woman she is, as opposed to the legendary superstar she is. I’m wondering how many non-famous 70-plus y.o. women he has dated? Probably none.
1898
he’s a millionaire and he’s VP of A&R at a record label… he can have any woman he wants. this doesnt strike me as a gold digging or fame chasing type of situation
Kangol2
He has his own money and likes MILFs. Cher knows how to handle herself. Let them have some fun and let’s stay out of their business!
LumpyPillows
If they’re happy, that’s all that matters. He has culturally appropriated Scandinavian hair, however. I’m mortally offended. When I first saw the photo, I couldn’t catch my breath at how tone deaf he is to the offense he represents with blond hair from my culture. (Actually, couldn’t care less, but it was such a good opportunity to tweak you woke nonsense people.) Happy Thanksgiving.
Eternal.Cowboy
Lumpty Dumpty, what happened to that red wave you were so excited about?
LumpyPillows
The red wave failed. I’m happy. Why you keep insisting I wanted a red wave, I will never know. Does it make it easier for you to be a jerk to me if you misrepresent me? I really don’t mind, but I would rather have a real discussion. We only lost the house to fascists – and it will be a shitshow. If I were you I would not be so ecstatic.
Ronbo
Eternal Cowboy has a tendency to hate on everyone else who has an opinion that doesn’t come from his easy bake oven. It takes minimal effort to think independently and question all authority; It’s how our community broke free from the closet.
That said… “culturally appropriated Scandinavian hair”?!? Honestly, my yorkie could sue the entire state of NJ for culturally appropriating her natural streaks. Enough with the identity politics used to tear the community apart and divide good people into warring factions.
Eternal.Cowboy
You spent months berating the left for being the left and threatening us with the red wave if we didn’t accept your world view. Now that you’re wailing about impending doom didn’t pan out you want to pretend you didn’t do it. The reality is the people you were denouncing were the very people that held the line. It’s not super surprising that you don’t have the self awareness to see how your argument for sacrificing principles was just misguided. Anyway, you’re welcome.
Eternal.Cowboy
@Ronbo
You nailed it! My rejecting the omnipresent narrative of a red wave that the Lumpster repeated (and weirdly tried to blame on trans people) is proof positive that I don’t think for myself. How could I possibly think for myself if I don’t accept and regurgitate the single post popular opinion out there?
LumpyPillows
I love how you seem to think because we didn’t lose the house bigger that losing the house doesn’t matter. We didn’t win. We just lost less pathetically to fascists. You do not get it. Sadly, with your blinders on, you never will. And when they come for you, in the dark of night, you will be surprised.
You’re also so dense you didn’t get the blond hair line to be a joke. Like all cultural appropriation nonsense, you just can’t get over yourself.
Thanks for playing.
LumpyPillows
I never blamed anything on trans people. I blame our crazy, woke narrative that pushes extreme ideas. I support trans people. Demanding trans women are women is not part of that support. They aren’t. Trans women do not need abortions, as some democrats have said. Why, because they aren’t women. So, no, that does not make me anti trans, just realistic. And yes, that woke nonsense, not trans women, hurt us at the polls. Just like you complaining about a white girl wearing a kimono as some war crime against humanity.
You don’t want to even try to understand. You continue to misrepresent what I say in your simplistic drivel. Does it make you feel better about yourself? I hope so. At least there would be some value to you. All it does is give me a soapbox to repeat my ideas and make you look shallow and mean. I’ll take it as another win. Thanks.
Eternal.Cowboy
“You’re also so dense you didn’t get the blond hairline to be a joke.”
Huh? I didn’t even mention it… I guess changing the subject and making up criticism is all you got. I guess that was all you head before …. maybe work on that self-awareness?
abfab
Hi Lumpy,
There are countless women who can’t get pregnant. They include those who have had hysterectomies, those who are post menopause and those who don’t want to.
LumpyPillows
Cowboy dodges the issue, yet again. You’re the one who changed the subject with your very first comment. Do you really take yourself seriously? I’m right and it kills you to have to dance around, misstate what I say, just so you can make a feeble point. Dodge the key point I made with a lie. The original post was about blond hair, which you responded to and then deleted. Like I didn’t notice. Pathetic. Keep doubling down on the woke nonsense and do the republicans bidding. Sad. You think you’re helping…you just get it wrong about who you’re helping.
LumpyPillows
Abfab, yes many women can’t get pregnant. Zero trans women can get pregnant. Zero trans women need abortions. See the point? No trans women needs an abortion. Ever.
Diplomat
Gay marriage pushed the limits no doubt. But the they/them ridiculousnes, drugged altered “women” with penises calling themselves women, and “one day I’m a man another a woman” did lose us the house. Unfortunately that mish mash is a bridge too far.
Thank God the repubs screwed themselves with the abortion issue or we would have lost both house and senate.
abfab
My niece is transgender and her life gradually becomes better and better. Diplomat. Your comments are insulting and painful to a lot of people including myself. You surely most know that.
I hope you start meeting people who might turn your head and your heart around. My niece is more content and yet still faces many more challenges. Don’t make it harder than it already is.
Diplomat
I have no issues that someone is trans or non binary, it’s the undigestable agendas they push that’s the problem. If you’re going to do that you’re going to get push-back. The facts show you could care less about adjusting such things and stop alienating potential allys, a thing I would support. You just keep shooting yourselves in the foot ad nauseam.
Diplomat
The real question is: why do you intentionally bring mayhem upon yourselves by insulting the general public?
Yooper
get a room….
Winsocki
I agree about the hair. Horror if a whitey folk wears cornrows but black can go blonde and not bat an eyelash. This cultural appro is bs anyways since that is the way of human history, borrowing from cultures. Look at alphabet and numbers and clothing and food and religion etc etc etc.
peluzo
Money is ageless
abfab
Let’s all play MATCHMAKER! Also called Anyone Can Be A Shadchanit.
Who would you set Cher up with now, since some feel she needs assistance from the yentas in the house.
barkomatic
Good for them. Maybe it will only last a short time but as long as they are both happy then why not just enjoy the time they have?
abfab
Really. And if she had the stomach for Greg Allman, this guy should be a walk in the park.
RKP
If he was attractive – or, if there was something distinctive about him, go Cher. But, he’s just so mundane looking.
Ronbo
Still going skindeep and wondering why you can’t find love? Just a thought….
bachy
If he’s the kind of dude who likes to laugh, he no doubt finds Cher very funny/witty/charming. She’s f__in’ hilarious. They share an interest in music and they’ve both got style to spare. Plus c’mon, let’s be real: Cher has always had a rockin’ bod, and she’s maintained it. So the sex is probably quite… hotttt.
“Cherxander” gets the Bachy Stamp of Approval.
abfab
Sonny is turning in his grave.
Paulie P
he cheated on amber rose with 12 different woman… and he is gross. and Cher I love but lets hope Chaz and Elijah have power of attorney!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Keebler ILF
All I can think of is Cher’s guest appearance on Will & Grace, and Jack imitating
her singing “If I could turn back tii-OHM”.
abfab
Yes! LOL even now!
Diplomat
That was legendary!
Creamsicle
Whatever. At least she’s not preying on anyone underage, like when Sonny Bono lured her out to California when she was 16 and he was like 34, or something.
abfab
That was a karmic relationship. It’s clear, you’ve never had one.
jaimedance3
Oh Please That Boy Is Gayer Then A $3 Bill
MISTERJETT
Cher is not a stupid woman and i don’t think she’d let anyone take advantage of her. however, i don’t see what his appeal is. she obviously does. leave them alone. it’s their lives.
gregg2010
Well, 36 goes into 76 a lot more than 76 goes into 36.
Peter
The tats are repulsive, but they don’t reveal a man’s character. As long as they’re happy, it’s no one else’s business.
Peter
Thank you, Mae West.
Yooper
exactly!
Boodlen Groodenff
Cher is at that age when everyone is younger than her. And, so what? She is trying out the new model. She hasn’t taken something like that for a spin since Sonny. But, as I said, she is at that age where she probably forgot what that year model felt like, so why not take him out on the town? I hope I can afford something that flashy when I get to Cher’s age. And, if I can’t, I hope my memory will work well enough to remember all the great loves I had before.
Joshooeerr
Interesting how you post a pic of Cher’s much, much younger lover (who looks even younger than he is) and the attitude is “you go girl”. But a guy with a partner 20 years younger (eg Dustin Lance Black / Tom Daley) brings howls of “gross” and “disgusting”.
abfab
Someone to trust you. Respect you. Love you. In these times, in any times, one must find that in a person. Perhaps he will be the one to care for her wishes when she passes. Her legacy. Her catalogue. Who can say. Who are we?
abfab
Fare thee well Vivian Westwood.