August is here, and though summer may feel as though it’s cooling down, the queer music scene is just heating up. 🔥 This week’s new releases range from feel-good anthems to soulful ballads that capture the essence of this very memorable summer. From the Olympics, to brat, to the election, we know you may need a break, so let this week’s column allow you to do just that.

Lay back and bask in the glow of this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“A Woman’s Story” by Cher

We are so lucky she has “Cher”d this with us. The icon’s latest release, “A Woman’s Story,” is a triumphant nod to her legacy, freshly remastered and now available digitally for the first time. Originally released as a 45” single in 1974, this fan-favorite track is part of the upcoming compilation album Cher Forever, set to drop on September 20. The album, spanning seven decades of the icon’s distinguished career, promises to be a treasure trove for fans old and new.

“Guess” by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish

Brat summer rages on, and who would have “guessed” Charli XCX would tap Billie Eilish for a remix? “Guess,” a bonus track off Brat, has been gaining steam on TikTok, much like “Apple” and “360.” Eilish’s playful, seductive new verse adds an extra queer layer to this electro headrush of a song, with the video featuring a house party where Billie crashes the scene, leading the girls into the streets with bras and panties pouring in all directions. It’s further proof that Charli is keeping us on our toes and has her finger on the pulse of pop music this year.

“push me over” by Maren Morris

Maren Morris has dropped her new Intermission EP, and “push me over” is the queer-coded glistening pop track we’ve been waiting for from this songstress. Morris came out as bisexual in June, and this breezy track seems to reflect this part of her sexual awakening. “I’ve been waiting for a night like this / West side, red lips / We can test out my hypothesis,” she sings in a sultry, swept-away cadence that leaves listeners hooked onto every line.

“Rather Be Wild” by Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe has quietly dropped “Rather Be Wild”, a triumphant ballad that captures the spirit of the Olympic games. With lyrics focused on freedom and a powerful display of Monáe’s vocal range, it’s an inspirational nod to the current moment we are in both in our country and in Monáe’s career.

“Laid Back” by Chris Housman

Chris Housman has released the music video for “Laid Back,” a track from his recent album Blueneck. The sunlit video, directed by Ford Fairchild, showcases Housman and friends enjoying a relaxed day at Percy Priest Lake, perfectly capturing the track’s feel-good, summertime energy. Housman, one of country music’s only queer cowboys, continues to celebrate his sexuality in a genre that often sidelines LGBTQ+ voices.