Cher surprises couple on a date… they had no idea who she was

Who wouldn’t love to unexpectedly meet Cher on their birthday?!

One woman got to live out this gay fairytale, except she didn’t find out about it until after the fact.

Syndie was celebrating her bday with her boyfriend, Tehran, at a showing of Stephen Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

Cher also happened to be in the audience, and as she was leaving the theater, noticed the couple taking photos outside.

She approached them and offered to take one of them both. They happily accepted.

Afterwards, Cher posted the image to her Twitter, writing: “When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple.He Was taking Her pic….She had flowers I said … can I take your Pic….

“Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman.. THAT ME”

The post found its way back to the couple, who were thrilled to discover the identity of their masked photographer.

“Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!” commented Syndie.

“Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever,” replied Tehran.

@beautifulsyndie Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever. — Tehran Stokes (@TehranStokes) December 15, 2021

We imagine Cher is inundated with constant requests to be in people’s photos, so maybe this was a nice change for her.