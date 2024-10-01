Gavin Creel winning his Tiny Award in 2017 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The theater world is mourning the loss of Tony-award-winning actor Gavin Creel, who died yesterday aged 48. His death was confirmed by his partner, Alex Temple Ward.

In July, Creel was diagnosed with an aggressive form of sarcoma, a type of cancer. He underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering before transitioning to home hospice care.

Creel grew up in Findlay, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre in 1998. He undertook regional theater tours before making his Broadway debut in 2002 in Thoroughly Modern Millie. It earned him his first Tony nomination.

He had other notable appearances in Hair; La Cage aux Folles; She Loves Me; The Book of Mormon; Into The Woods, and Waitress. He won his Tony award in 2017 for ‘Featured Actor in a Musical’ for the revival of Hello, Dolly!, alongside Bette Midler.

Midler was among the many stars to pay tribute to Creel, saying, “I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

Beloved by the #Broadway community, the radiant actor #GavinCreel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in “Hello Dolly” and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2024

Cheyenne Jackson

Many queer actors have voiced their heartbreak at Creel’s passing. Among them was Cheyenne Jackson, who clearly enjoyed a deep bond with his fellow Broadway performer.

“For two months I’ve been bracing myself for this day. Holding my breath. Hoping for a miracle,” said Jackson.

“Reading the outpouring of love from all who loved you brings me some comfort, but I’m still stuck in anger. I’ll get to acceptance, I know I will…but for now I’m not there. 22 years ago we met and it was an instant spark. You made me feel seen. I felt free with you. I marveled at your ability to make everyone in any room feel comfortable. It was innate for you….never put on. You put people at ease. And then, juxtaposed with the most glorious voice I’ve ever heard and maybe ever will, and a talent and generosity of spirit overflowing.

“Your curiosity about others and the world was unparalleled and your wicked and disgusting sense of humor was perfect. I loved the way you opened your heart. I loved the way you loved my kids. I could trust you with my secrets and never worry about feeling judged for my mistakes,” Jackson continued.

“I’ve never really had many close male friends. Like my father before me, I can be a bit of a lone wolf and I can isolate. But you knew that about me and never let me be alone. You would call until I picked up, and tell me a gross joke until I laughed. I’m not sure what I’m going to do without you in my life, but what I AM going to do is live my life. You were VERY clear about that in these last few weeks. You said to me ‘Cheyenne, you have so much life to live. So so much. SO LIVE!’ I promise you. I will. I will love you until the day I die compadre.”

“When We Were Young”

Jackson also shared a video clip of he and Creel duetting together. Poignantly, they happen to be singing Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

“Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time.

“That we might be exactly like we were, before we realized, we were scared of getting old.”

“Hilarious and kind”

Colman Domingo called Creel, “A sweet man. Hilarious and kind. We will all miss him. He made Broadway so very bright. My heart aches for everyone who loved him. Had the sweetest interaction with him in June. I will hold it in my heart.”

Actor Anthony Rapp said, “This is just awful, shocking, devastating news. Gavin was always terrifically kind and supremely talented, and is gone far far far far far too soon. He was excellent in everything I saw him do.”

Husbands Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka both paid tribute, with Harris saying, “I’m stunned. I knew him for over 20 years. There were countless game nights, we shared secrets and passions, and supported each other at every turn. And that’s not unique to me – Gavin was that way with so many.”

Todrick Hall said, “My heart is beyond broken 💔 Today one of the kindest humans I’ve ever known left this earth. Gavin, thank you for sharing your light, your gift and your heart with the world.”

“Devastated”

Below are further tributes from Rosie O’Donnell, Alan Cumming, Zachary Quinto and others.

Here’s Creel talking about winning his Tony award.

To see Creel in action, here he is performing a beautiful version of “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from Sunset Boulevard in 2016. He performed the Norma Desmond number at the Miscast show, where leading actors perform songs they wouldn’t normally get to sing, typically because they’re written for characters of the opposite sex.

