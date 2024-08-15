Photo Credit: Getty Images

The formidable Gena Rowlands, one of the all-time-great stage and screen actors, passed away this week at the age of 94. Rest in peace.

Born in 1930, Rowlands got her start in theater before becoming a television staple in the ’50s and ’60s, appearing in classics like Top Secret and Peyton Place. She made her film debut in in the 1958 comedy The High Cost Of Loving, but her career reached new heights when she began to work alongside her first husband, director John Cassavetes, shifting the landscape for independent cinema in the process.

A Woman Under The Influence, Opening Night, Gloria—these aren’t just some of Rowlands’ finest film performances, they’re some of the finest performances, period. Commanding, raw, witty, and vulnerable, Rowlands could portray the complexity of humanity on screen unlike any other.

Of course, many millennials will surely remember her from the 2004 romance The Notebook, directed by her son Nick Cassavetes. As the older version of Rachel McAdams’ Allie who is now living with dementia, Rowlands is the movie’s heart and soul.

When Nick Cassavetes revealed his mother was similarly battling Alzheimer’s earlier this summer, it only made her turn in The Notebook that much more poignant—a fitting love letter to a titan of acting.

Rowlands would continue acting for the next decade (we highly recommend her segment of the lovely Paris Je’Taime and her committed work in the bonkers horror The Skeleton Key) before retiring in 2014. And we’re pleased to report that her final feature film role is a pretty gay one!

Rowlands stars opposite Cheyenne Jackson in Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, a low-key comedy charmer directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman, adapted from a play of the same name written by Richard Alfieri.

It’s a classic mismatched buddy comedy with a little Golden Girls flair, following South Florida retiree Lily Harrison (Rowlands)—a self-described “tight-arsed old biddy”—as she hires foul-mouthed dance instructor Michael Minetti (Jackson) for private lessons in her home, taking course over (you guessed it!) six weeks!

(Fun fact: The play was originally staged in Los Angeles with the legend Uta Hagen and David Hyde Pierce in the roles, and the Miami-based production that starred Rue McClanahan and Mark Hamill eventually went to Broadway—though Polly Bergen took over the role of Lily then.)

Suffice it to say, the pair don’t have an easy go of it at first, with Rowlands and Jackson clearly relishing the opportunity to fire off pithy barbs at one another. Lily lies about her husband still being around, but the widow clearly feels resentment having spent her better years with a strict, Southern Baptist beau. Meanwhile, Michael tells his client he’s married to a woman, attempting to hide both his homosexuality and an even deeper pain.

Image Credit: ‘Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks,’ Docler Entertainment

Can this odd couple overcome their differences and learn how to dance in step? Well, come on, of course they can—what sort of movie do you think this is?

Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks also boasts a knockout supporting cast, including legends like Rita Moreno as a shady neighbor, Jacki Weaver as a horny neighbor, and the late Julian Sands as Michael’s boss.

And it’s always a delight to see Cheyenne Jackson take the lead, looking fine as ever in some swishy dance pants. (Yes, his character does get a shot at love, too)

But the big draw was and always will be Gena Rowlands. If you haven’t seen some of her aforementioned work with John Cassavetes, do we recommend you correct that immediately and see one of the best at the top of her game? Yes, we absolutely do.

Image Credit: ‘Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks,’ Docler Entertainment

However, as far as swan songs go, Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks makes for a sweet, gentle farewell to one of cinema’s greats. As Lily, Rowlands gets to be sharp and funny, wounded and heartfelt, and even an ally to the gays (a reminder she also starred in made-for-TV movie An Early Frost, the first major film to deal with AIDS)—as dynamic on screen as she’s ever been. It’s a nice grace note to an astounding 60-plus year career.

In light of the news of Rowlands passing, Jackson paid beautiful tribute to his friend and colleague on Instagram, writing:

“Gena Rowlands was one in a million. I got to be her very last leading man (her words) in a little movie called Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks. Being with her was magical. She regaled me with stories of old Hollywood and her adventures with John. I asked everything I could think of and she answered it all. She adored her children and she loved being an artist. What a consummate actress. Always trying to get to the heart of the scene. The marrow. Rest in peace. The GOAT.”

Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks is currently streaming via Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Vudu, and is available for digital rental or purchase via Apple TV.

