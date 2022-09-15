Cheyenne Jackson and husband post heartwarming tributes to each other

Actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson and his husband, Jason Landau, have both posted sweet tributes to each other to mark their eighth wedding anniversary.

Cheyenne, 47, met Jason at a 12-step meeting in 2012 (Jackson is a recovering alcoholic). They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives.

In his posting, Cheyenne said, “Happy 8th wedding anniversary, babe. My life changed forever when I met you ten years ago at a little 12-step meeting in WeHo. We’ve weathered life’s storms side by side, moment by moment. I held you when your Dad died and you held me when it was my turn.

“We built a family together and worked so hard to bring our magical Ethan & Willow into the world. We’ve been through fires, wars, political upheaval, a global pandemic, and the first day of kindergarten. You’re my favorite everything, and I still miss you when I’m with you. I love you J.”

“You married the luckiest man alive”

Jason posted his own heartfelt messages. Like Cheyenne, he shared a photo from their wedding day.

“I never used the word luck until you, as it somehow diminished the accomplishment of something great. BUT, I change my mind,” said Jason.

“I am so so lucky. I am lucky I walked into that AA meeting that Sunday morning,” he said.

“I am lucky I found a man open to growing and learning with me. I am lucky for every moment you forgive me for my intense, loud and overbearing ways. I am lucky to have found a man I am more attracted to than ever. I am lucky to always want to be with you. I am lucky to know I will live the rest of my life with you. But, I am the luckiest to have been able to start a family, with these children, in this life with you as their dad. I am so, so lucky!

“I love you more than any silly Instagram post could convey, but you need to know you married the luckiest man alive. Thank you for it all! Happy Anniversary!”

Aah, congratulations, guys!

Cheyenne will next grace TV in season three of the sitcom, Call Me Kat. Starring alongside Mayim Bialik and Leslie Jordan, it returns to screens on September 29th.

