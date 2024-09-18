Jason Landau and Cheyenne Jackson (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Cheyenne Jackson and his husband Jason Landau have marked their tenth wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Jackson posted several photos of him and Landau together. In a caption, he said, “Happy ten year wedding anniversary baby. You still make my knees weak. 💋”

One of the photos shows them dressed as Batman and Catwoman for Halloween (in case you were wondering what prompted the outfits!). Jackson chose Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Father” as a soundtrack to the reel.

Meeting

Jackson, 49, revealed that he was dating Landau, 47, in an Instagram post in October 2013. They met in a 12-step meeting. The two men announced their engagement the following February. They wed in September 2014 in Encino, California.

In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives.

Jackson previously told People of his bond with Landau.

“We’ve both been through a lot in our lives. We got sober together. Now we sing and we dance together. It blows my mind.”

Born in 1975, Jackson grew up in the small mill town of Oldtown, Idaho. As a teenager, he moved to Spokane, Washington. It was there he began to explore theater work. After earning his Equity card, he moved to New York in 2001 to pursue his dreams.

With his model-like looks and commanding stage presence, he quickly won roles in a range of theatrical productions. This led to movie and TV work.

Landau has also done some acting, appearing in the TV show American Dreams in the early ’00s. Last year he launched his own merchandise company.

Jackson was raised a devout Christian while Landau is Jewish. They married beneath a chuppach, the traditional Jewish wedding canopy. They appear to be raising their kids to be observant of the Jewish faith and they’ve both posted Hanukkah photos of the family.

“You make me crazy and you make me better”

Landau marked his tenth anniversary with Jackson with his own post.

“This past Friday we celebrated 10 years of our incredible marriage,” he said in a caption. “Through the passing of our fathers, the birth of our beautiful children to all the ups and downs we could not imagine, I am so grateful to have you by my side.

“You make me crazy and you make me better. You kiss me and I still get weak. You push me and you let me push you. We are meant for each other and I’ve known that since the day I met you.

“Thank you @mrcheyennejackson for your endless love and for the life we live because it is you and me. Happy anniversary my beautiful, powerful and delicious husband. Here is to forever! 💋💋❤️❤️”

Happy anniversary, guys!