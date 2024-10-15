Actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson has joined TikTok. He posted his first video over the weekend. It shows him walking without a shirt over a bridge in a sunny, unidentified location. His tanned, gleaning pecs bounce as he walks. The soundtrack, appropriately, is the track, “Bounce When She Walk” by OhBoyPrince.

The content was appreciated by fans.

“You know your audience so well😂” said one commentator.

“You knew exactly WTF you were doing. Hahah the angles,” said another.

“I’ve never followed a TikTok account so quick in my entire life 😳😂” said a third new follower.

Jackson already has around three-quarters of a million followers on Instagram but just a few hundred so far on his new TikTok account. In case you think it’s going to be all thirst-trap videos, he posted a second video yesterday and this one was much more serious.

Stroking his dog, Molly, Jackson shared a few thoughts on grief. He revealed he and his family had lost their other dog, Billy Jean, a couple of months ago. Molly is learning to get by without her canine companion. Jackson also references the passing of his friend, fellow Broadway performer Gavin Creel, a couple of weeks ago.

He said he heard something about grief that hit a chord with him.

“We’re all just kind of grieving together.

“Grief is just love with no place to put it, and that’s kind of where I’m at today. That helps me.”

Many followers offered condolences and agreed with the message.

“Grief really is love that has nowhere to go. Thanks for sharing your story. 💓 Sending love to everyone feeling this—our love never fades. ❤️” said one person.

Jackson was among the artists to pay fulsome tribute to Creel when he died last month, aged just 48, following a battle with cancer.

“I’ve never really had many close male friends,” Jackson said in a posting at the time. “Like my father before me, I can be a bit of a lone wolf and I can isolate. But you knew that about me and never let me be alone. You would call until I picked up, and tell me a gross joke until I laughed. I’m not sure what I’m going to do without you in my life, but what I AM going to do is live my life. You were VERY clear about that in these last few weeks. You said to me ‘Cheyenne, you have so much life to live. So so much. SO LIVE!’ I promise you. I will. I will love you until the day I die compadre.”

Last week, it was announced Broadway theaters would all dim their lights in Creel’s honor. The move came following an outcry when it was initially announced only a partial dimming of lights would take place in a handful of theaters.

Husband and children

Born in 1975, Cheyenne Jackson grew up in the small mill town of Oldtown, Idaho. A love of musical theater saw him eventually relocate to New York and make a splash on Broadway in the early 00s.

On TV, Jackson became a recognizable face with a recurring role on 30 Rock. He also enjoyed appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat (alongside his good friend, the late great Leslie Jordan), among others.

Jackson came out to his family as a teenager. His sexuality was never a big secret, but it first came up publicly during an interview with Playbill in 2004.

Jackson met his husband, Jason Landau, at a 12-step meeting in 2013. They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives. The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

