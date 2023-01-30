Cheyenne Jackson’s 6-year-old twins came out to him and it was adorable

Actor Cheyenne Jackson posted a sweet video over the weekend. It offers a glimpse into his family life.
Cheyenne, 47, met his husband, Jason Landau, in 2013. They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives, meaning their kids are now six years old.
Cheyenne said they recently experienced a “big night” in their family: “A big night for any parent.” His kids came out to him.
“Our kids came out. As straight,” he says. “We were eating dinner and out of the blue, Willow says, ‘I don’t think I’m gay.’
Jackson, obviously surprised by this announcement from his six-year-old, thought it best to just acknowledge it. “Me and Jason were like, ‘OK. Great. I mean, we love you no matter what’.”
He continues that “Then, Ethan, without missing a beat and without looking up from his food goes, ‘Yeah, I’m not gay either. But I want to go to the parade’.”
On Instagram, the video prompted plenty of love.
“Omg. I love you all. ❤️” commented Ricki Lake. Rosie O’Donnell, who is also a gay parent, posted, “Love this ❤️❤️❤️”
Actress and singer Laure Bell Bundy said, “I just love everything about all of that. And you. ❤️. I still wanna go to the parade too….”
It’s a sweet insight into same-sex parenting. Given they’re only six years old, there’s every chance Ethan and Willow may express something else when they’re older. However, one thing is for sure. Whatever their sexuality, Cheyenne and his husband Jason will love and support them.
Awset Wrae
One of the best little gay stories I saw in a long time.
Diplomat
Made my morning…
LumpyPillows
I took a deep breath before reading this. There were so many ways this could go off the rails. Released my breath and smiled. Nicely done.
masterwill7
Yes, same here! I though more oil for those conservative a$$hole who try to be offended by everything! But this was just great!
Openminded
Obviously these guys are terrible parents if they are unable to “turn” their kids gay in 6 years.
Mack
@Openminded well the gays are accused of grooming children, gurr the conservative a$$holes got to look elsewhere.
inbama
Yep.
This is how “identity politics” and “queer theory” undermine our hard-earned rights and fighting years of lies that homosexuality is contagious.
Sexual orientation is real. The child cannot understand it before puberty and the brain sexually matures, but it is set in stone by age three or four.
Den
“This is how “identity politics” and “queer theory” undermine our hard-earned rights and fighting years of lies that homosexuality is contagious.”
Though I am no fan of any sort of non-empirical social theory (queer or otherwise), identity politics has undeniable usefulness in casting light on systemic differences in treatment of those seen as minorities or outside of social norms (that is really not a hard thing to understand). But getting back to “queer theory”, please indicate using both words and your mind how it undermines current knowledge about sexual orientation and gender identity, and how it supports the notion that sexuality is “contagious” (a right wing dogma with no support whatsoever from researchers or the LGBT community). Use facts not your imagination or prejudices (or those of others).
ondaboat0069
Hope MTG doesn’t get a whiff of this
Den
Whatever she had to say about it would be amusing as hell!
banditboy
Cute video but having not even reached puberty yet, these kids have no idea if they are gay or straight. If a 6 year old said he was gay to his parents, the “cute” reaction would be far different. These videos only create more issues with our detractors.
LumpyPillows
I knew I was gay by 6. Didn’t have the words for it back then since we were still writing in hieroglyphics. Could they change their minds? Yep.
v6origal97
Puberty has nothing to do with it. I knew how I felt at age 5. It was based off emotional attraction and innocent crushes.
d3clark
No, that’s not true. Some children do know if they are gay or straight at very young ages.
If the child said he was gay to his parents the outcome may be exactly the same based on the parents’ mindsets.
You really shouldn’t be making such sweeping statements while ignoring other points of view.
Den
By the time I was 6 I was aware that I was somehow different from my friends. Didn’t really understand how, but that became instantly clear the minute the hormones of puberty kicked in. I have known people who knew exactly how they were different at that age, and people who didn’t realize they were gay until their 30’s. We’re all very different.
Mack
@LumpyPillows don’t know about 6 years old but by 10 I already had a crush on Johnny Crawford of the Rifleman and Ricky Nelson.
LumpyPillows
Mack, you have good taste!
Saskatchewan
Be a parent is challenging. This story has a bright light for us all.. When I was 6 years old I wanted to be Sammy Davis Jr. I grew out of it when I met discovered Dianna Ross 🙂
Tim Blewett
This is so nice and affirming. You are who you are. No one made you that way.
SDR94103
cute.
maddog
My “sexual attraction” has always been fairly low, so I did not realize I was “gay” until my late twenties. I tried to have sex with women, and felt nothing. Then I tried men, and was attracted to them. Maybe it was set in stone at five or six, maybe at puberty, but I was not sure.
Whatever inspired these six-year-olds to come out and state to their parents that they were not gay, and whether that will continue until and after puberty makes no difference. Acceptance and love makes the difference. These kids are lucky to have good parents. And the parents are lucky to have trusting children.
MSM
I knew i was queer before puberty . I didnt know what the words meant but i knew i liked to watch chorus boys dancing and singing on tv shows. When i told my parents at around the age of 11 or 12, that i wanted to be a chorus boy dancer and singer, they just stared at each other. I got the feeling it was something I should not have said. I love how Cheyenne so matter of factly replied to the kids.
P.S…i am 75 now and still wish to be a chorus boy, but alas, lack the talent.
Next time, perhaps.
Donston
It’s perfectly fine for kids to express those things to their parents and to have it received well by their parents. Of course a kid can understand attractions or interests even if their sexual dimensions, sexual maturity, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum has not fully formed. It is important to have a healthy balance of supporting your kids who express these things but without taking it too serious. Even adults change their identities, contend with fluidity/questioning, have a difficult time understanding how individual sexuality can be and understand what they want, their preferences and who they want to love.
Openminded
Totally agree with your statement of healthy balance of support. I often wonder how many parents take the first small signal from their kids that they are gay or trans and run with it, never giving the child the opportunity to say, hey, I’m feeling straight today. Support is important, not deliberate guidance down one path or another.
Claytonisahobo
I don’t like children however when the kid said “I’m not gay but I still want to go to the parade”…..that’s adorable and should totally be on a T-shirt 🙂
LumpyPillows
T-shirt. Yes!
bachy
I just can’t help myself. Whenever anyone I know starts talking about “parenting” my mind just goes blank.
LumpyPillows
I wanted kids. Did not work out. Now that it is easier for gay men to adopt, I’m too old to do the job justice.