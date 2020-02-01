Chicago trainer Sam Cushing on the power of a backwards hat at the gym

This post is part of a series of Queerty conversations with models, trainers, dancers, and, well, people who inspire us to stay in shape–or just sit on the couch ogling them instead.

Name: Sam Cushing

City: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Digital marketer and fitness trainer

Favorite Gym: I’ve been really loving Barry’s [Bootcamp] recently, but I also rotate between other more traditional gyms to get some muscle-building exercises in. I really love a good outdoor workout when the time is right.

Do you have a favorite exercise playlist? Yes! I made one on Spotify you can check out: Sam Jams. It features Deadmau5, Kim Petras, Kesha, Britney Spears, and more.

What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout? I generally have a light/healthy snack as a source of energy. (A banana, some yogurt, a light smoothie.) The ideal time to eat is between 30 minutes to three hours before your workout.

What’s the best outfit for working out? I love me some Lululemon gear…. Something that makes me feel good, shows a bit of skin to I can see the muscles work, and motivates me. It’s a bit douchey, but I love me a backward hat mainly to keep my hair in place. I also love a cute grab n’ go fitness bag to carry my bare gym essentials.

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun? It’s easy to do. I end up having more fun when I feel good about myself. Working out also gives me energy, allowing me in turn to have more fun. A bit of symbiosis.

What’s a basic, if useful, work out tip you can offer? Form (proper technique) over quantity (amount of weight).

What do you keep on your nightstand? My water bottle, my cell phone, and my headphones.

Scroll down for more pics from Sam’s Instagram page…