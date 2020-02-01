Chicago trainer Sam Cushing on the power of a backwards hat at the gym

This post is part of a series of Queerty conversations with models, trainers, dancers, and, well, people who inspire us to stay in shape–or just sit on the couch ogling them instead.
Name: Sam Cushing
City: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Digital marketer and fitness trainer
Favorite Gym: I’ve been really loving Barry’s [Bootcamp] recently, but I also rotate between other more traditional gyms to get some muscle-building exercises in. I really love a good outdoor workout when the time is right.
Do you have a favorite exercise playlist? Yes! I made one on Spotify you can check out: Sam Jams. It features Deadmau5, Kim Petras, Kesha, Britney Spears, and more.
What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout? I generally have a light/healthy snack as a source of energy. (A banana, some yogurt, a light smoothie.) The ideal time to eat is between 30 minutes to three hours before your workout.
What’s the best outfit for working out? I love me some Lululemon gear…. Something that makes me feel good, shows a bit of skin to I can see the muscles work, and motivates me. It’s a bit douchey, but I love me a backward hat mainly to keep my hair in place. I also love a cute grab n’ go fitness bag to carry my bare gym essentials.
How do you balance staying in shape and having fun? It’s easy to do. I end up having more fun when I feel good about myself. Working out also gives me energy, allowing me in turn to have more fun. A bit of symbiosis.
What’s a basic, if useful, work out tip you can offer? Form (proper technique) over quantity (amount of weight).
What do you keep on your nightstand? My water bottle, my cell phone, and my headphones.
Scroll down for more pics from Sam’s Instagram page…
15 Comments
rustyiam
I give him a little credit for being able to admit he’s a douche bag at the gym , that is the first step to recovery! And luluemon? Seriously dude? I bet he wears yoga pants lol
Chrisk
Ha. Pot meet your kettle.
mikhailmaui
He did not say he was a douche bag at the gym. He said wearing his hat backwards is, a bit douchey. Big difference. And so what if he wears yoga pants, I don’t see a picture of you on here. Jealous much?
Chrisk
Yeah, I’m pretty sure he didn’t say that. Maybe read again with your bifocals.
Cam
The anti-LGBT troll must ALWAYS attack people who are out. Meanwhile it will freak out and defend someone like Sarah Huckabee or Jared Kushner to the death.
winemaker
Hopefully, along with a great body, Sam Cushing’s got that great asset lacking in so many very attractive men, (at least here in San Francisco) a nice personality and nice attitude. It’d be nice to see more of this guy, like in shorts and tank top. Not to be negative and generalize the men here, but living in San Francisco and going to a gay gym, there are a lot of gorgeous men like Sam. Unfortunately they tend to be so much ‘into themselves’ with the attitude ‘it’s all about me’, are rude, inconsiderate and basically stuck up. They often parade around in the locker room in short and tight thongs and take long leisurely showers while others are waiting. They can be nice if you’re they’re type at the moment but, sad to say.rude and arrogant if you’re not. A lot of the men here in San Francisco very likely agree with this view.
b2savage
He also has a YouTube channel. A real sweetheart.
Chrisk
Of course he’s a real sweetheart on his YouTube channel. Nobody plays themselves.
DarkZephyr
@Chrisk
I bet you do. Mean-spirited, bitter, cruel, always nasty.
Chrisk
DarkZephyr
Wow. Totally over the top hate there old girl. Maybe you should examine your own nastiness. Again, pot meet your kettle. Lol
I don’t know the guy. However, how someone behaves away from the camera is different was my only point.
calpoidog
He’s a trainer, he needs to be likeable to get clients (which is not to say he’s not naturally so…) Those guys in SF at the gym (of whom I used to be one) are not trainers, not there for your entertainment and don’t really care if you like them or not. I wanted to get my work out done and leave and wasn’t there to make friends. As a younger person I always hated that attitude that I had to be nice and engage in a conversation I didn’t choose to initiate or I would be considered rude. Frankly, it’s rude to interrupt someone who’s doing something. If someone wants to talk to you, it will come naturally.
Hillers
This interview doesn’t exactly capture it, but he’s got a sweet personality and a sexy, throaty voice if you check out his YT. I mean, I could fall asleep to him reading the dictionary.
radiooutmike
Wow!
Now all I can think of is him in a backwards caps lifting weights. He reminds me of some of the guys in the gooner videos I watch. Heaven.
C_Alan
Sam uses his douchey backwards hat to keep his fake hair system firmly in place.
Daggerman
…wonderful pecs and that chest hair looks ever so sexy….keep working out bud!
Comments are closed.