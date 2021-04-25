‘Chicago’ vs. ‘Minari;’ Diva vs. Diva; & Black Panther’s last roar: Queerty Predicts the Oscars!

It’s been a long year, hasn’t it?

Fortunately with about half the US population at least half-vaccinated and the weather getting warm again, small gatherings look to land on the horizons. How fortunate, then, that the 2021 Academy Awards finally arrive this weekend.

So, if you’re thinking of going in on that virtual Oscar pool, throwing down at a Zoom party or gathering with some fellow vaccinated folk, we’re here to offer our insights into this year’s awards. For the record, last year we correctly called all four acting categories correctly and predicted that Parasite would win Best Picture in an upset.

Just saying. Check out our ballot…