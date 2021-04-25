‘Chicago’ vs. ‘Minari;’ Diva vs. Diva; & Black Panther’s last roar: Queerty Predicts the Oscars!

It’s been a long year, hasn’t it?
Fortunately with about half the US population at least half-vaccinated and the weather getting warm again, small gatherings look to land on the horizons. How fortunate, then, that the 2021 Academy Awards finally arrive this weekend.
So, if you’re thinking of going in on that virtual Oscar pool, throwing down at a Zoom party or gathering with some fellow vaccinated folk, we’re here to offer our insights into this year’s awards. For the record, last year we correctly called all four acting categories correctly and predicted that Parasite would win Best Picture in an upset.
Just saying. Check out our ballot…
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Early on in the race, we would have predicted Leslie Odom had this wrapped up given his wonderful work in One Night in Miami and the popularity of Hamilton last year. His momentum, along with that of One Night in Miami (our pick for best of the year), has slowed considerably by this point. Raci’s inclusion here is a win unto itself, while Cohen’s best shot to win probably sits in the Screenplay category (more on that later) That leaves Stanfield, who could cause an upset, though the safe bet is Kaluuya who snagged a Golden Globe and SAG award. This being his second nod—and given his wins at several other major awards shows—look for him to win.
Who Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya
Who Should Win: Leslie Odom, Jr.