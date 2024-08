When Gus Walz healed the nation

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

As Tim Walz gave his acceptance speech during Night 3 of the convention, he thanked his family–wife Gwen, daughter Hope, and son Gus–calling them his “entire world.” At that moment, Gus, who is neurodivergent and has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder, became overcome with emotion. With tears of pride in his eyes, he stood up and shouted “That’s my dad!” And just like that, the 17-year-old healed the nation and may have single-handedly delivered us from a second Trump presidency.