There’s a new breakout star from the Democratic National Convention, and much to the chagrin of J.D. Vance, she’s a “childless cat lady.”

Well, kind of.

It all started during Night 3 of the Chicago convention when Oprah Winfrey gave an impassioned speech. Addressing independents and undecided voters, the TV icon also evoked the power of “childless cat ladies” and urged them to “choose common sense over nonsense.”

Of course, right after Winfrey said those three words, the camera cut to Teresa Woorman — a democratic delegate for District 16 in Maryland — and a viral moment was born.

I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol pic.twitter.com/uzBV6f0luN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 22, 2024

The whole sequence felt like “a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman,” as one user noted.

While the reaction shot was likely not meant to be shady, it indeed appeared that way.

Furthermore, many viewers noticed that Woorman seemed to realize the cameras were on her and felt just as amused (and confused) at the awkward moment as the rest of us.

Oprah joked about the “childless cat lady” comment and the camera person immediately settled on a woman in glasses who literally turned around like “who, me?” — danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) August 22, 2024

no way the camera panned to that lady after Oprah said "Childless cat lady" LMAO — Cody (@WeAreRichnow) August 22, 2024

Yo, the camera operator did this poor girl dirty after the “Childless cat lady” snark ? #DNC pic.twitter.com/5R3BTRmW4n — Sensible NASCAR Fan (@SmartNASCAR) August 22, 2024

the cameraman said "she ain't no divaaaaa" https://t.co/LJHsM9Aa65 — Terron Moore (@Terr) August 22, 2024

But as it turns out, Woorman is, in fact, a childless cat lady — and she’s proud of it!

The Mexico-born politician quickly responded to the moment on Twitter X, writing, “Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!”

Both Winfrey and Woorman’s comments referenced a recently resurfaced interview where the Ohio senator and Trump’s running mate inferred that people without children were “miserable at their own lives” and had “no direct stake” in America.

Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks! https://t.co/MufqWsNYrK — ?Teresa S. Woorman? (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

Plus, Woorman dispelled any notion that she was offended by the moment.

“I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks,” she said. “But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah.”

👏👏👏

Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. 💙💪🏼🐱 #voteblue — 💫Teresa S. Woorman🦄 (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

This is all truly a dream come true. We got Oprah, followed but an awesome speech by our wonderful Governor of Maryland @iamwesmoore followed by one of favorites, @PeteButtigieg! And now @johnlegend is playing! @DemConvention #DNC2024 #DemConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/TUcyxUT9G9 — ?Teresa S. Woorman? (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

Upon further investigation, it’s apparent that Woorman is not only a childless cat lady — she’s a dog mom, too!

Her Instagram is filled with adorable photos of her cats, Oscar and Snow White, and her uber-fluffy Pomeranian, Gatsby.

Plus, Woorman has an impressive resumé to boot. She became a U.S. citizen right before graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in government and politics alongside a minor in Italian — and she also speaks French, Spanish, and English.

In 2020, she supported then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary as part of Marylanders for Pete before being chosen by the Maryland Democratic Party as a Biden delegate for that year’s convention.



According to her delegate profile, Woorman is married to a man, her football-playing high school sweetheart. Aw! However, a rainbow emoji in her social-media bio also implies vocal support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Additionally, her fandom for beloved LGBTQ+ ally pop stars like Britney Spears and Swift is well-documented, between her meet-and-greet pic at the Piece of Me residency — we are so jealous! — and her adorable snaps from The Eras Tour last summer.

In conclusion, Woorman is not only the convention’s breakout childless cat lady but also our favorite Maryland Democratic delegate.

That said, she wasn’t the only one with a well-timed reaction shot last night.

“This woman’s face I feel like was a lot of America when Oprah said she was a registered independent,” user @brettdburger wrote alongside a pic of a conventiongoer wearing her best WTF face.

LOL.

This woman's face I feel like was a lot of America when Oprah said she was a registered Independent. #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/8sz8KQx9bS — ?? (@brettdburger) August 22, 2024